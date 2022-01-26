Harry Reid’s former deputy chief of staff Adam Jentleson is more than happy to give his late boss credit for making it less difficult for Senate Dems to confirm Joe Biden’s nominee to replace retiring SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer.

Right about now, I’m feeling pretty darn glad it takes 50 votes to confirm a SCOTUS nominee instead of 60. pic.twitter.com/M544qQFQdx — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) January 26, 2022

Well, the Daily Beast’s “politics stuff” guy Matt Fuller isn’t ready to give Harry Reid props yet. Nope. As far as he’s concerned, this one’s on Mitch McConnell:

There’s no way Democrats would’ve gotten 60 votes for a Supreme Court nominee in this climate, so I guess you can thank Mitch McConnell for eliminating the filibuster on that one. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 26, 2022

Bless your heart, Matt.

Getting some conservatives tweeting at me that it was actually Harry Reid who eliminated the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees, which is, uh, explicitly not true? Reid preserved the filibuster for SCOTUS; McConnell went nuclear on SCOTUS to get Gorsuch. Great tweets tho! pic.twitter.com/FOiALM56Jq — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 26, 2022

Mitch McConnell explicitly warned Harry Reid and Democrats that Reid would be opening up a huge can of worms by nuking the filibuster. Reid and the Democrats didn’t listen. That’s on them. Not on Mitch McConnell. It wasn’t McConnell who decided to shake up The Norms™. He merely took advantage of the opportunity that Reid had afforded him.

Why can’t libs own their part in this?

Who did I have to thank for Trump getting every executive nominee you hated confirmed with just 51 votes? https://t.co/H7CMPcND2K — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 26, 2022

Harry Reid eliminated the filibuster on judges. Reid put up an arbitrary (and stupid) line at SCOTUS nominations, as if they're not also judges, and McConnell warned Reid that the line would be taken away. Reid decided to nuke the filibuster anyway. Harry Reid did this. https://t.co/MvEI51dB8C — RBe (@RBPundit) January 26, 2022

Thing is @MEPFuller knows Harry Reid did it. There was no logic to drawing a line at SCOTUS since most SCOTUS appointees are federal judges. McConnell told Reid not do it. Warned him. Reid pulled the trigger anyway knowing what it mean. MEPFuller is a god damn hack. — RBe (@RBPundit) January 26, 2022

For what it’s worth:

Schumer, of course, lied back in 2017 about there having historically been a 60-vote threshold https://t.co/dqOCRTdvkF https://t.co/YzIATpGnaE — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 26, 2022

Anyway:

Save this for the Senate vote. https://t.co/TCI3gceuGm — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 26, 2022

We’ll be here.

