The way things stand now, Senate Republicans can’t do much to stand in the way of Democrats confirming whichever black woman Joe Biden decides to nominate to fill Justice Steven Breyer’s vacancy when he retires. Well, that’s not entirely true … Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin could still mess things up.

And then, of course, there’s that wiley Grim Reaper Mitch McConnell, who’s probably plotting something major to torpedo all of Joe Biden’s potential nominees.

But barring that stuff, Dems and liberals have some cause for optimism. Adam Jentleson, for example, is feeling downright giddy:

If Jentleson’s name sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because he used to be the deputy chief of staff for none other than the late Democratic Sen. Harry Reid.

Derp.

Not that we’d forgotten or anything, but yes. Harry Reid did that. Harry Reid made that happen.

And it wasn’t so long ago when Democrats and liberals were melting down over Donald Trump’s SCOTUS nominees Neil Gorsuch,Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett getting confirmed.

They gladly ignored that Harry Reid had opened that door when things didn’t go their way, and now they’re celebrating again like the party never stopped.

It’s just such an embarrassment all around. For Democrats, anyway.

So predictable. And stupid.

And it’s only a matter of time before Jentleson’s laughter turns to tears.

How many times are we going to need to play this game?

