The way things stand now, Senate Republicans can’t do much to stand in the way of Democrats confirming whichever black woman Joe Biden decides to nominate to fill Justice Steven Breyer’s vacancy when he retires. Well, that’s not entirely true … Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin could still mess things up.

And then, of course, there’s that wiley Grim Reaper Mitch McConnell, who’s probably plotting something major to torpedo all of Joe Biden’s potential nominees.

But barring that stuff, Dems and liberals have some cause for optimism. Adam Jentleson, for example, is feeling downright giddy:

Right about now, I’m feeling pretty darn glad it takes 50 votes to confirm a SCOTUS nominee instead of 60. pic.twitter.com/M544qQFQdx — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) January 26, 2022

If Jentleson’s name sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because he used to be the deputy chief of staff for none other than the late Democratic Sen. Harry Reid.

Derp.

oh, so it was harry reid who destroyed the filibuster? thanks for confirming that. https://t.co/CpN8h3APMU — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 26, 2022

An American hero who deserved every accolade in his passing moment. https://t.co/CdMCCJbsPF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2022

Not that we’d forgotten or anything, but yes. Harry Reid did that. Harry Reid made that happen.

And it wasn’t so long ago when Democrats and liberals were melting down over Donald Trump’s SCOTUS nominees Neil Gorsuch,Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett getting confirmed.

he must not remember what the last guy did — Chaz Wheeler (@tryna_weaver) January 26, 2022

Neil Gorsuch

Brett Kavanaugh

Amy Coney Barrett — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) January 26, 2022

They gladly ignored that Harry Reid had opened that door when things didn’t go their way, and now they’re celebrating again like the party never stopped.

Mitch McConnell did that. Harry Reid did it for Circuit Court judges. — Zek Hans (@hans_zek) January 26, 2022

1) That’s wrong

2) If that was right, it would still mean Reid doesn’t get the credit Adam is trying to give him — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 26, 2022

It’s just such an embarrassment all around. For Democrats, anyway.

So predictable. And stupid.

And it’s only a matter of time before Jentleson’s laughter turns to tears.

That rule change helped get a conservative majority on the Court so I agree — thank you Harry Reid! https://t.co/QVSh2v2C0O — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 26, 2022

So you’d like to take responsibility for the filibuster ending on judicial nominees too? I’m fine with that. https://t.co/sVrFDd8lS5 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 26, 2022

How many times are we going to need to play this game?

