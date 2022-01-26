With a soon-to-be-vacant SCOTUS seat, multiple libs are panicking over Sen. Mitch McConnell figuring out a way to block President Biden’s future pick:

PREDICTION: Mitch McConnell is gonna try and pull some shit. #supremecourt — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 26, 2022

Presumably Mitch McConnell will cook up some new 'rule' that prevents Biden from appointing a Supreme Court justice — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) January 26, 2022

How will @LeaderMcConnell prevent Biden from filling Breyer’s position? No doubt he will try. — Carol Giacomo (@giacomonyt) January 26, 2022

How is McConnell gonna steal Breyer's seat? — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) January 26, 2022

LOL. Do it, Mitch!

McConnell will invent something maybe called the 50/50 rule to say that an evenly split Senate cannot vote on a SCOTUS nominee if the retirement was leaked on a Wednesday in January during an election year. Some s**t like that. https://t.co/S1jD9FPUGO — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 26, 2022

Mitch McConnell is about to pass a law requiring a minority to appoint a Supreme Court justice. — Mason Steinberg (@AlUCanEatShrimp) January 26, 2022

Looking forward to whether Mitch McConnell goes with "Can't fill Supreme Court seats on days ending in 'y'" or "Only presidents who carry Ohio get to nominate judges" as the reason he blocks the appointment. https://t.co/i8O6b3Prgq — Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) January 26, 2022

Mitch McConnell: "It is longstanding Senate tradition that we cannot confirm a Supreme Court justice in a year where there's a new season of Euphoria on HBO Max." — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 26, 2022

Now, as funny as these tweets are, Biden’s real problem is finding a nominee Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema agree on:

All eyes will (naturally) be on Sinema and Manchin but (unlike on some major pieces of legislation) there hasn't been much daylight between them and Biden on judicial nominees; they've been fairly reliable votes for the White House when it comes to judges. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 26, 2022

Good luck, Dems!

