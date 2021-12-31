Earlier this month, we did a couple of posts highlighting tweets from @TrumpJew2, aka Jewish Deplorable.

https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1467290436729552904

https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1468586217147092994

https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1468592023091433472

We’d love for you to see those tweets again, but they’re not rendering in our post for some reason.

And that reason is that Twitter has evidently decided that Jewish Deplorable has said just about enough, thank you very much, and doesn’t need to say any more:

Seriously?

Was it something he said?

@TrumpJew2 For anyone who follows Seems this was the end of his time here for a while …. pic.twitter.com/Bfo0olKENx — Sumochops (@sumochops) December 31, 2021

Maybe Twitter should consider posting an explanation on the “Account suspended” page that provides some insight into exactly which nebulous Twitter Rules were violated, prompting the suspension. It would really be helpful. We’d know what people like Jewish Deplorable did, and we’d know exactly what behaviors we need to avoid if we don’t want to wind up on the chopping block ourselves.

A meme? An obviously fake Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweet is what did it? Really?

A friggin’ hashtag? That could be what Twitter has decided is grounds for permanent account suspension?

Has Twitter actually been paying any attention whatsoever to the sort of garbage that regularly gets thrown at outspoken conservatives?

In the last week alone I have been called a wh0re, slut, bitch, c*nt, and had multiple death threats tossed my way … and Twitter just keeps telling me they're not violations. But they suspended @TrumpJew2? FOR WHAT?! What a crock of crap. #FreeTrumpJew2 https://t.co/eYCLs78OC1 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 31, 2021

Jewish Deplorable has even been targeted by vicious lefties with objectively offensive language that should ping the Twitter Police’s Rules Violation radar:

👆Behold the Tolerant Left ®️ pic.twitter.com/nbSciX4Edx — Skippy Variant (@Absolut_Boston) December 31, 2021

But it’s Jewish Deplorable who gets suspended?

And yet this is still up and her account is still active!!! pic.twitter.com/nPCe4bQxTs — Broomba (@brookslewellen) December 31, 2021

Sorry, Twitter, but no. This is not OK. You guys can’t keep doing this and expect people not to notice or get pissed off. Are you going to start suspending people for complaining about Twitter suspending people?

Seriously, we’re crossing the line into full-blown insanity:

As I’ve documented earlier, @TwitterSupport doesn’t have an actual, transparent appeals process. There's no way to verify they actually acknowledge the merits of an appeal. Thread: https://t.co/vnsXNyN8fk Piece: https://t.co/iHWcnYooaX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 31, 2021

What the hell is Twitter doing? Are there even actual Twitter Rules, or is that just code for “whatever we decide we don’t want to see or hear about today”?

***

Related:

Something he said? Why did Twitter suspend the account of mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Robert Malone?

