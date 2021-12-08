Remember that time Hillary Clinton managed to lose the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump? Hillary Clinton remembers:

It’s so pathetic how Hillary Clinton can’t get past election night 2016. — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) December 8, 2021

Pathetic is right.

In an upcoming “MasterClass,” Hillary reads from the victory speech that she never had the chance to deliver and never, ever will.

Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016https://t.co/E4oCGx8G89 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 8, 2021

More:

Clinton’s speech is featured in her new talk on the power of resilience for MasterClass, the streaming platform featuring luminaries from all walks of life sharing what they have learned to inspire and teach others. An excerpt of her speech was shared on TODAY Wednesday, and her full MasterClass will be released on Thursday. Clinton is also the guest on this week’s Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist to talk about her MasterClass appearance and her would-be presidential speech. “In this lesson, I’m going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election,” Clinton says in the video.

Watch:

Hillary Clinton gets emotional as she reads her “would have been” 2016 victory speech pic.twitter.com/ClAHdVsyoD — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 8, 2021

Hillary Clinton is eminently qualified to give a MasterClass … in being excruciatingly cringe. Fortunately, her being cringe is not necessarily a bad thing. At least not for us.

Definitely not for Jewish Deplorable, who genuinely did get something out of Hillary’s lesson: a possible new ringtone.

Should I make this my new ringtone? pic.twitter.com/Q7vTVfrloQ — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 8, 2021

It is catchy!

I'm so disgusted and satisfied at the same time. Awkward feeling for sure. — Reals Before Feels (@FeelsReals) December 8, 2021

Just imagine how awkward Hillary Clinton feels every single day when she wakes up and realizes that she lost a presidential election to Donald Trump.

***

