Chris Cuomo is out at CNN, and we sure as hell aren’t losing any sleep over it.

But we’d also be lying to you if we told you that his tenure at CNN was a complete waste of time. Because if not for Chris Cuomo, our lives would slightly emptier. As Twitchy frequent flyer Jewish Deplorable points out, if not for Chris Cuomo, we wouldn’t have this gem of gems:

Chris Cuomo’s entire career was worth it for this one moment pic.twitter.com/uGLJtHvlfg — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 5, 2021

No “Cuomo Prime Time” would mean no Dry Instant Ramen Constitution Guy, and a life without Dry Instant Ramen Constitution Guy is probably not a life worth living.

The best, Jerry. The best.

