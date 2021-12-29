Dr. Robert Malone has some opinions when it comes to COVID, and based on his credentials, we’d say he has a right to those opinions.

I am an internationally recognized scientist/physician and the original inventor of mRNA vaccination as a technology, DNA vaccination, and multiple non-viral DNA and RNA/mRNA platform delivery technologies. I hold numerous fundamental domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines: including for fundamental DNA and RNA/mRNA vaccine technologies. I have approximately 100 scientific publications with over 12,000 citations of my work (per Google Scholar with an “outstanding” impact factor rating). I have been an invited speaker at over 50 conferences, have chaired numerous conferences and I have sat on or served as chairperson on HHS and DoD committees. I currently sit as a non-voting member on the NIH ACTIV committee, which is tasked with managing clinical research for a variety of drug and antibody treatments for COVID-19. I received my medical degree from the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. I completed the Harvard Medical School fellowship as a global clinical research scholar in 2016 and was scientifically trained at the University of California at Davis, the University of California at San Diego, and at the Salk Institute Molecular Biology and Virology laboratories. I have served as an assistant and associate professor of pathology and surgery at the University of California at Davis, the University of Maryland, and the Armed Forces University of the Health Sciences. For many years, my wife and I have built and run a consultancy and analytics firm specializing in biotechnology and clinical trials development.

But there’s something that Dr. Malone is currently lacking: a Twitter account. He used to have one, but it’s gone now:

JUST IN – Twitter has suspended the account of Dr. Robert Malone. pic.twitter.com/m9ZwvtK0kk — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 29, 2021

Why has Robert Malone – the inventor of mRNA technology – been suspended @Twitter? https://t.co/aVyKIE0cnX pic.twitter.com/UzSEX5a4rz — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) December 29, 2021

At the very least, shouldn’t there be some sort of explanation? After all, the guy had more than half a million followers. He wasn’t just some rando.

This is what Dr. Malone was tweeting about when he was banned: pic.twitter.com/qZWHAhTkIz — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) December 29, 2021

Dr. Malone indeed held some views on the COVID vaccine that run counter to the views Twitter prefers (though it’s worth pointing out that many alleged pro-vaxxers out there continuously undermine the vaccine by regarding the unvaccinated the same way they do the unvaccinated).

On his website, he wrote:

So, what has brought me to the point of daily podcasts, interviews, op-eds, advocacy with legislators and building a twitter feed of almost a half million people? It started with my own experiences and concerns regarding the safety and bioethics of how the COVID-19 genetic vaccines were developed and forced upon the world, and then then expanded as I discovered the many short-cuts, database issues, obfuscation and frankly, lies told in the development of the Spike protein-based genetic vaccines for SARS-CoV-2. Personal experiences involving identifying, developing, and trying to publish peer-reviewed academic papers focused on drug repurposing and the rights of physicians to practice medicine as well as what I have seen close colleagues go through have further influenced me. Finally, as unethical mandates for administering experimental vaccines to adults and children began to be pushed by governments, my research into what I believe is authoritarian control by governments that are being manipulated by large corporations (big finance, big pharmaceutical, big media and big technology) influenced my changing world view. Now, I have always been taught and believed that vaccines must be developed in conjunction with life saving treatments for an emerging infectious disease or a pandemic. I am a vaccinologist. I invented the core mRNA vaccine technology platform. I have spent much of my career working on vaccine development. I have also had extensive experience in drug repurposing for infectious disease outbreaks. I am not an antivaxxer in any way, shape or form. But I do believe that the short cuts that the USG have taken in bringing the mRNA and the adenovirus vaccines to market for this pandemic have been detrimental and contrary to globally accepted standards for developing and regulating safe and effective licensed products. … I used to believe that the FDA, NIH, and CDC were working for the people, not big pharma. I thought that if we could just re-purpose already known, safe drugs for emerging infectious diseases, we could quickly find ways to reduce the death rate. I thought that drug and vaccine development were regulated by the Federal government for the common good. What I have learned over the last two years is that regulatory capture of the federal government has warped and shaped the work of Congress and Federal agencies to such an extent that they no longer represent what is in the best interests of the nation, the world, and humanity. The more I have expressed data-based concerns about what is happening with the vaccines, the US Federal and WHO responses, the more I have been censored, defamed, and subjected to various forms of character assassination by big tech and legacy media. I am not alone in being targeted. Mainstream media has attacked and censored me and other prominent physicians/scientists who do not recite the governmental narrative. This has been developed into a standard process and deployed worldwide as a technique for suppressing physician dissent – quite literally hunting physicians deemed guilty of thoughtcrimes (such as questioning vaccine safety and effectiveness) or of the “sin” of treating patients with lifesaving drugs in an outpatient setting.

Could it really be Dr. Malone’s vocal opposition to vaccine mandates that put him on Twitter’s naughty list? His belief in a more cautious approach when it comes to widespread vaccination against COVID?

The power Big Tech has is dangerous. They must be stopped. The man who invented mRNA tech being an opponent of the regime and "the science" was too damaging to the narrative so they had to teach him a lesson. I guess they didn’t want to "listen to the expert" in this case. https://t.co/0DlTZTVqHO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 29, 2021

Unless Twitter can show that Dr. Malone acted maliciously somehow, or that he is deliberately spreading false information with the intent to mislead or deceive, shouldn’t Twitter exercise a little more control over their itchy suspension finger? So many left-wing accounts out there push false narratives, not just about COVID but about a lot of other things, and Twitter leaves them alone.

Some consistency would really be nice right about now.

