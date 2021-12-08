GOP Rep. Thomas Massie tweeting out that photo of his family posing with guns was disturbing enough to merit an entire Slate article.

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

But it wasn’t just Slate who was offended. A lot of people were. Including CNN analyst and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa.

Rangappa responded to Massie’s photo with a genius thought exercise that only a CNN analyst and former FBI Special Agent could come up with:

If there were black or brown families all posing with guns in front of their Christmas trees on social media, do you think these same GOP reps would be celebrating it as 2nd Amendment freedom, or using it to fear monger about a “race war” or “invasion” or some such? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) December 8, 2021

Well, at least she had the good sense to leave small penises out of her tweet.

That’s really the only nice thing we can say about her mind-numbingly stupid take. Because, you know, it’s so mind-numbingly stupid.

Winsome Sears says hi, Asha.

Do you remember the person Virginia Republicans elected Lt. Gov? pic.twitter.com/1YKCvpsqpQ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 8, 2021

YASSSS — Homo For The Holidays (@GayPatriotFL) December 8, 2021

Narrator: Black Republicans and conservatives don’t count to Asha Rangappa.

Next stupid racist question, you mean?

sounds a little racist like you're somehow afraid of black and brown families posing with guns https://t.co/QbsJvq46zf — i won't comply 👹 (@jeeperjerk) December 8, 2021

Celebrating. Stop projecting your racism on others, thanks. https://t.co/e2iskUrN0T — RBe (@RBPundit) December 8, 2021

What a racist statement. https://t.co/4JSHe4uytv — The Mondolorian (@TheMondolorian) December 8, 2021

No kidding.

The saddest irony here is that liberals largely own the gun control movement and enforcement of those so-desired and beloved laws by them is grossly disproportionately enforced against the very black and brown communities they claim the laws are designed to protect. https://t.co/lx3JCdUcZ5 — 𝘾-𝙒 𝘿𝙀𝙁𝙀𝙉𝙎𝙀 (@cwdefllc) December 8, 2021

Just because the truth is inconvenient doesn’t make it any less truthful, Asha.

I thought it was both cringe and not a big deal. I’d feel the same if everyone in the photo had darker skin. https://t.co/8jXiZcTuug — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 8, 2021

why do you think we're afraid of black or brown people with guns? i urge them to be armed to the teeth just like everyone else lmao https://t.co/jTaYDhUUm0 — Kaya🎄Christmasters (@kaya_masters) December 8, 2021

The Second Amendment is for all Americans, Asha. Even you! Though you’re more than welcome not to exercise it if it’s not your thing.

"Imagine if this thing that has happened before resulted in something that has literally never happened. This is how I justify all of my positions." https://t.co/A2MqBn5q4M — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 8, 2021

Poor thing.

You people are exhausting — Homo For The Holidays (@GayPatriotFL) December 8, 2021

That’s “you people” as in “abject morons,” Asha. Before you get upset about that tweet, too.

