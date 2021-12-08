Over the weekend, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted out this little family Christmas card:

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

A bit unnecessary and over-the-top? Perhaps. Worth an entire Slate article and widespread liberal meltdowns? Not really.

For what it’s worth, in a show of solidarity with the Massie family, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted out a family Christmas card of her own:

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

Again: not really something anyone was asking for, but it’s nothing to lose any sleep over. People genuinely outraged by this look pretty ridiculous.

Enter Lincoln Project senior adviser Jeff Timmer, who translated his disgust into an ill-fated attempt at snark:

It's weird to see a woman compensating for having a small penis. https://t.co/tHgBkGP9cg — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) December 8, 2021

If we were working for the Lincoln Project, that’s not the route we would’ve gone. You know, given the Lincoln Project’s own problematic history and all …

I regret to inform you that @ProjectLincoln guys are talking about small penises on a tweet that has children in the picture. https://t.co/cJVqzEBwlr — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 8, 2021

Lincoln Project people should probably should refrain from tweeting about small penises https://t.co/uPnbNp1C8K — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 8, 2021

It’s really not that difficult, guys.

If you say the words “small penis” seven times John Weaver appears pic.twitter.com/GkwJGV7ROY — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 8, 2021

We’ll bet he does.

Why do Project Lincoln guys always have to bring up dicks? — e-beth (@ebeth360) December 8, 2021

That certainly seems to be the case, doesn’t it? Guess they’re just trying to stick with what they know.

Does this violate a court order to stay away from minors on the internet? — Frank Lloyd Wrong (@dorn_bruce) December 8, 2021

It should. It definitely should.

