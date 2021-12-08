Over the weekend, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted out this little family Christmas card:

A bit unnecessary and over-the-top? Perhaps. Worth an entire Slate article and widespread liberal meltdowns? Not really.

For what it’s worth, in a show of solidarity with the Massie family, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted out a family Christmas card of her own:

Again: not really something anyone was asking for, but it’s nothing to lose any sleep over. People genuinely outraged by this look pretty ridiculous.

Enter Lincoln Project senior adviser Jeff Timmer, who translated his disgust into an ill-fated attempt at snark:

If we were working for the Lincoln Project, that’s not the route we would’ve gone. You know, given the Lincoln Project’s own problematic history and all …

It’s really not that difficult, guys.

We’ll bet he does.

That certainly seems to be the case, doesn’t it? Guess they’re just trying to stick with what they know.

It should. It definitely should.

