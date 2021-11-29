Blink and you’d miss the MSM’s coverage of last week’s horrific Waukesha Christmas parade massacre.

There are children still in critical condition from the Waukesha attack after six people were already murdered…and the media are just done. No investigation into his background, no search for a motive, no panel segments speculating on his racist views…they are just done. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 28, 2021

Conservatives have been quite vocal in their criticism of the media over this, but evidently not all the criticism is coming solely from the conservative side.

Despite being conservative himself, Guy Benson is capable of having more liberal friends (crazy, right?), and according to him, some of those liberal friends are also incredibly disturbed by the disappearance of this story from the media:

3 left-leaning friends have independently texted me about this Vanishing National Story. They understand what’s happening, but can’t quite bring themselves to flat-out say it. “It’s f***ed up” one wrote. 2 concede they now better understand conservatives’ media complaints. https://t.co/owR2qqqQ2p — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 29, 2021

And before you start, citing news reports about the story isn’t responsive to their correct observations re: tone, tenor, degree of attention/amplification. We know that game. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 29, 2021

We know it well.

So did any of the Sunday shows even cover the Waukesha attack? The way it has mostly disappeared from the news because it doesn't fit the narratives the press likes to talk about is rather disturbing. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 28, 2021

To answer: It appears it was briefly mentioned on MTP as part of the discussion, but was not a major topic on any of the main shows. WaPo and NYT gave up on it early last week: https://t.co/2VxhuHOT78 https://t.co/fMTkh1Pf5E — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 29, 2021

Latest stories from NYTimes and WaPo on the Waukesha massacre are at least four days old. pic.twitter.com/lqTCavQj4u — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 29, 2021

In short, we’re not impressed. No one of any political persuasion should be impressed by the MSM’s disastrous treatment of this story.

But Media Matters alumnus Oliver Willis thinks that Benson is full of it. As if anyone who isn’t a rabid right-winger were capable of knowing glaring media malpractice when they see it:

She’s a model and she lives in Canada too https://t.co/e1I24uWAkY — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 29, 2021

Apparently Oliver thinks that all liberals should be as willfully blind and ignorant as he is.

And apparently Benson was correct in expecting someone like Oliver to attempt to undermine his point:

Anticipated this dumb response from someone, so screen-shorted receipts. https://t.co/qrlOQ4lVrk pic.twitter.com/RU1AHOiLm3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 29, 2021

The media’s shameful conduct should alarm everyone.

I've had several apolitical or left-leaning people tell me the same thing. It's become impossible to ignore. The comment about last summer especially resonates. https://t.co/t4AWqmqB03 — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 29, 2021

Everyone.

Wow! Those unattributed, out of context screen shots are sooo convincing. — Joe is Me (@YeahJeeetsYeah) November 29, 2021

I can send a buddy a script for a text message exchange, play it out with them, take screenshots of it, and post the screenshots on Twitter, too. — Radical Goats (@RadicalGoats) November 29, 2021

Please.

I can just endlessly assume a real world interaction that sits uncomfortably with my political beliefs never happened too — Rob S @ STL (@ChachiSTL) November 29, 2021

We may be biased because he’s our friend, but in all the time we’ve known Guy Benson, we’ve never known him to be dishonest. We can’t say the same about Oliver Willis, though.

You can count on Oliver Willis for blind allegiance to his ideology and aggressive disbelief and bad faith when any contradictory info pierces his bubble — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 29, 2021

***

Related:

‘Don’t minimize’! Actress Debra Messing hammers media calling Waukesha massacre an ‘accident’

Recommended Twitchy Video