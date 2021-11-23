CNN is Real News, Mr. President.

That’s why they can’t afford to dwell on trivial stuff like the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre. Not when there are far more important things going on:

A day after Americans were massacred in an intentional vehicle attack, 3 guesses what CNN leads off the 7pm hour with… pic.twitter.com/0km8Zkq5fk — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 22, 2021

OK, so maybe that’s not as big a deal as what happened in Waukesha, but it doesn’t mean that CNN doesn’t care about the six people who have died so far as well as the many who suffered serious injuries.

Or maybe that’s exactly what it means. Stephen L. Miller took a look at CNN’s homepage this morning and noticed that the Facts First™ network couldn’t seem to find a place anywhere for coverage of the attack:

Waukesha attack is officially gone from CNN's homepage. pic.twitter.com/WH3znuNGvK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2021

Cranberry sauce labels and Orange Man Bad. Sounds about right.

Trump mentioned four times though, that’s what’s important https://t.co/iaNP3mAGKQ — Retto (@Glink182) November 23, 2021

That didn’t take long. Can’t say it white supremacy so it’s not important 🤬 https://t.co/hQArtlsb5b — sandihansen (@shansen6022) November 23, 2021

Of course it is. It doesn’t fit their narrative. https://t.co/ROBhXVlXOD — BatCat (@CatrinaBrown4) November 23, 2021

Didn't even make it 48 hours. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2021

Guess 48 hours is just too much to ask after a man intentionally drives his SUV into a crowd of innocent people.

It's still there, under the upside down cranberries. "Below the fold," as it were. — Jonathan Miles (@Jmiles1749) November 23, 2021

Anyway, since Miller’s initial observation, CNN has seen fit to at least somewhat prominently mention the attack again, which is really the least they can do now that an eight-year-old boy just became the sixth victim to die due to injuries sustained during the attack:

A child has died in relation to the Wisconsin Christmas parade incident, prosecutors say during the suspect's first court appearance, bringing the death toll to six https://t.co/Ggq29SD63B — CNN (@CNN) November 23, 2021

But we’d be lying if we told you that we’re expecting CNN to give this story any real, meaningful priority on their homepage tomorrow. Not as long America needs to know if the pumpkin in pumpkin pie is actually pumpkin.

A recently released criminal that mowed down women and children in front of their families. 5 died and multiple in critical condition. Memory-holed by CNN in less than 48 hours. Someone needs to tell @brianstelter that grandmas on Facebook don’t seem to be the problem. https://t.co/UijbK4n400 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 23, 2021

