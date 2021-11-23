Heartbreaking new development in the case of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack:

Breaking: prosecutor says a child has died after Waukesha parade rampage. 6th death. Judge sets bail at $5 million for Darrell Brooks. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 23, 2021

An 8-year-old boy who was marching in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with his baseball team, has died from his injuries. https://t.co/71mwWGUvEv — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 23, 2021

This is beyond devastating. According to the family’s Go Fund Me page 8-year-old Jackson Sparks died this afternoon. His older brother, who was also in the ICU, is still recovering. https://t.co/sxIBcOacj0 pic.twitter.com/5MBgcgUCji — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) November 23, 2021

May Jackson Sparks rest in peace. We send our thoughts to the family, who’s child’s memory deserves far better than to be written off as a casualty of a “parade crash,” as CBS News’ David Begnaud has done:

BREAKING: Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 23, 2021

Apparently “parade crash” is the wording that CBS News has decided to go with:

HAPPENING NOW: The man accused of deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, WI makes his first court appearance. https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/ewQzezVAXH — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 23, 2021

Pathetic. And utterly revolting.

A parade crash? Really? — andrea (@NWlady28) November 23, 2021

Attack not crash https://t.co/WEHvjtTfyz — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 23, 2021

Attack. Not a single crash. — jp (@JohnPlatner) November 23, 2021

“Parade Crash” cannot be the most accurate way to describe someone purposefully ramming into people with his car at a parade. https://t.co/dmme6iQGFy — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 23, 2021

People are dead because a man very clearly deliberately drove his SUV through a crowd of innocent people.

Makes it sound like a parade float got loose and crashed or something. SHEESH. — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) November 23, 2021

Exactly. “Parade crash” gives the impression that it was just some unfortunate accident, as if two floats ran into each other or something. Which is decidedly not what happened in Waukesha.

He’s charged with intentional homicide , you hack — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) November 23, 2021

It was an attack. Domestic terrorism. Do not minimize the tragic loss of life. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 23, 2021

Do better, David Begnaud. Do better, CBS News.

The victims and their loved ones deserve better.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

