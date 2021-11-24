So much of the media coverage of the Waukesha attack that left six dead and dozens injured has gone above and beyond the call of “journalism” to downplay the massacre (or rush to get the story out of the news cycle altogether).

Here’s just one example: During a segment on MSNBC, what happened in Waukesha was referred to as an “accident”:

The media’s display of shamelessness is now being slammed in bipartisan fashion:

Messing slammed the media in a tweet:

Bingo!

