So much of the media coverage of the Waukesha attack that left six dead and dozens injured has gone above and beyond the call of “journalism” to downplay the massacre (or rush to get the story out of the news cycle altogether).

Here’s just one example: During a segment on MSNBC, what happened in Waukesha was referred to as an “accident”:

FAKE NEWS: MSNBC calling the Waukesha massacre an “accident”, media lies right before your very eyes pic.twitter.com/uVvcR4L7tF — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 24, 2021

The media’s display of shamelessness is now being slammed in bipartisan fashion:

Media coverage of Waukesha is so bad even people like Debra Messing are calling them out. Simply amazing. pic.twitter.com/qU3B5om1XA — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 24, 2021

Messing slammed the media in a tweet:

Dear Mainstream Media—a man intentionally drove his car through a parade killing 6 and injuring 50+. It was not an ACCIDENT. 🔥Call it by its name🔥#WaukeshaMassacre And it was a domestic terror attack. Don't minimize. Please. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 24, 2021

Bingo!

Thank you Debra Messing for being completely clear eyed about this massacre and for calling out MSM. — Oak Wood (@WoodOak1999) November 24, 2021

Good for her, call it for what it really is #WaukeshaMassacre https://t.co/0t3OsbmTSm — Born Free Skye ☘️ 🇺🇸 (@tappy1008) November 24, 2021

Respect to Debra for calling this out. She's taking some serious flack for it from leftists in her replies. From the evidence I have seen, I agree that the way the Media is covering this is dishonest. https://t.co/QkIpFP4KrA — Kimberlee Carter (@KCar0726) November 24, 2021

Good for her. — FlapjackPalmdale (@DirkTheDaring76) November 24, 2021

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video