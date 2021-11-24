Jason Whitlock has undergone quite a transformation over the past several years, from outspoken liberal sportswriter to conservative-minded Blaze contributor.

So up until a few years ago, we wouldn’t have expected this valuable take from him on the Waukesha massacre:

Other than the death toll, what's the difference between Charlottesville and Waukesha? Why aren't the media clamoring for President Biden to rebuke Darrell Brooks as a racist terrorist? Why are we not discussing whether Biden's anti-Rittenhouse rhetoric radicalized Brooks? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 24, 2021

These are excellent questions.

Did you just ask the difference between a Christmas parade and a Nazi march? — BT (@chitownben) November 24, 2021

Um, no. That’s not what he did.

So anyway, who’s willing to answer Whitlock’s questions? Anyone?

How about one was a organized, planned out white supremacist event attended by hundreds small minded people and that was financed and then approved of by the then POTUS. The former event seems to be a tragic random event of a single person. — golivesports (@golivesports) November 24, 2021

Well, that certainly does answer Whitlock’s first question. It’s the same answer lefties give to so many questions about why something bad happens: Donald Trump.

Gotcha. Trump did it. Thanks for explaining. Appreciate you. https://t.co/Pb23pzTXjA — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 24, 2021

Seriously, if “Donald Trump” is off the table as the difference between Charlottesville and Waukesha — and it shouldn’t even be in the same kitchen as the table — how can the Left explain why media are actively burying the Waukesha massacre while continuing to talk about Charlottesville as if it’s been going on all this time?

Same reason 1 day after a court appearance, the story is nowhere to be found in the largest regional "hometown" newspaper.https://t.co/94t0Um70Qe — Wylde Rhoads (@WyldeRhoads) November 24, 2021

As Stephen L. Miller has repeatedly pointed out, media can’t seem to find a reason to keep the Waukesha massacre on front pages.

This is a great question which was the subject of Joy Reid's entire show last night…just kidding, she totally ignored it — Book The Goods (@BookTheGoods) November 24, 2021

All of a sudden @jemelehill is talking about sports — CowboysANDCanesAllday (@fanTCfootbll) November 24, 2021

If it don’t fit the narrative you must pivot — Sean (@seanjohnsilver_) November 24, 2021

It’s almost at if there’s an agenda or something? — Michael Montero (@MonteroOnBoxing) November 24, 2021

Thank you Jason for pointing out the obvious. Our “media” is completely biased. It’s outrageous. — Debvln2 (@DebDerrickson) November 24, 2021

