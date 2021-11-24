Jason Whitlock has undergone quite a transformation over the past several years, from outspoken liberal sportswriter to conservative-minded Blaze contributor.
So up until a few years ago, we wouldn’t have expected this valuable take from him on the Waukesha massacre:
Other than the death toll, what's the difference between Charlottesville and Waukesha? Why aren't the media clamoring for President Biden to rebuke Darrell Brooks as a racist terrorist? Why are we not discussing whether Biden's anti-Rittenhouse rhetoric radicalized Brooks?
— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 24, 2021
These are excellent questions.
Did you just ask the difference between a Christmas parade and a Nazi march?
— BT (@chitownben) November 24, 2021
Um, no. That’s not what he did.
So anyway, who’s willing to answer Whitlock’s questions? Anyone?
How about one was a organized, planned out white supremacist event attended by hundreds small minded people and that was financed and then approved of by the then POTUS. The former event seems to be a tragic random event of a single person.
— golivesports (@golivesports) November 24, 2021
Well, that certainly does answer Whitlock’s first question. It’s the same answer lefties give to so many questions about why something bad happens: Donald Trump.
Gotcha. Trump did it. Thanks for explaining. Appreciate you. https://t.co/Pb23pzTXjA
— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 24, 2021
Seriously, if “Donald Trump” is off the table as the difference between Charlottesville and Waukesha — and it shouldn’t even be in the same kitchen as the table — how can the Left explain why media are actively burying the Waukesha massacre while continuing to talk about Charlottesville as if it’s been going on all this time?
Same reason 1 day after a court appearance, the story is nowhere to be found in the largest regional "hometown" newspaper.https://t.co/94t0Um70Qe
— Wylde Rhoads (@WyldeRhoads) November 24, 2021
As Stephen L. Miller has repeatedly pointed out, media can’t seem to find a reason to keep the Waukesha massacre on front pages.
This is a great question which was the subject of Joy Reid's entire show last night…just kidding, she totally ignored it
— Book The Goods (@BookTheGoods) November 24, 2021
All of a sudden @jemelehill is talking about sports
— CowboysANDCanesAllday (@fanTCfootbll) November 24, 2021
If it don’t fit the narrative you must pivot
— Sean (@seanjohnsilver_) November 24, 2021
It’s almost at if there’s an agenda or something?
— Michael Montero (@MonteroOnBoxing) November 24, 2021
Thank you Jason for pointing out the obvious. Our “media” is completely biased. It’s outrageous.
— Debvln2 (@DebDerrickson) November 24, 2021