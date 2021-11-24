Yesterday, Stephen L. Miller couldn’t help but notice that CNN’s front-page coverage of the Waukesha massacre had all but disappeared by morning.

But surely local Wisconsin news would continue to make this story a priority, right?

Well, let’s see … someone sent Miller a photo of the front page of today’s Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. How many stories did the paper do on Waukesha?

The Waukesha parade attack is gone from the front page of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The day after the suspect appeared in court and the death of another child was announced. Sent from a *source pic.twitter.com/cBXIDOxxlA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2021

Maybe we need to get our eyes checked, because, like Miller, we can’t find anything about Waukesha on the front page.

Unbelievable — MsSoandSo (@MDove53) November 24, 2021

Hey @js_newswatch @journalsentinel @tmj4: Why is the Waukesha story — which killed 6 people (including an 8-year-old boy) and left dozens more hospitalized (6 children in ICU in critical condition) not on your front page anymore? https://t.co/POXOZcC2AA — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 24, 2021

Dude, Waukesha was, like, three days ago. Time to move on to more pressing news:

"Wild turkey raised by humans has wild story" That's bigger news than a Christmas parade getting attacked by a murderous lunatic https://t.co/nHQoj3mRPh — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 24, 2021

Because what citizens really need to know about is a dumb wild turkey — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) November 24, 2021

Now, before you guys lob any further criticism at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, there’s something you should consider:

Perhaps it's in the coupon section? — Barry Ross (@BarryRo79905992) November 24, 2021

No, but close:

"It's on 3A, you shameless hack" pic.twitter.com/wgQwcbyX3z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2021

So they did cover it after all.

“Christmas Parade deaths” Like the deaths occurred as a result of a faulty parade… — MTN_CollegeSports (@MTN_College) November 24, 2021

That might actually top “parade crash.”

It's a good thing the federal government wants to give these people a huge tax break. What would we do without them? https://t.co/uysjA0awqB — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) November 24, 2021

Well, we might know that a man had driven his SUV through a crowd of parade participants and attendees, killing at least six and injuring many more.

But we’re old-school like that. Maybe we just don’t know what journalism really is.

Look man, if you think that murder is more important than Tori the Turkey and casino ads, then I don’t know what to tell you. Support local journalism — Someone (@chetairliner) November 24, 2021

Maybe we’re being too harsh. Maybe we should give the Journal Sentinel a chance to explain themselves:

Not pictured: This edition of the @journalsentinel was printed in advance. Not uncommon on holidays. https://t.co/Q5DTh5EDp0 — Curtis L. Tate (@tatecurtis) November 24, 2021

Broadly speaking, with earlier deadlines and remote printing sites, the front page isn’t the vessel for breaking news. — Curtis L. Tate (@tatecurtis) November 24, 2021

That’s news to us!

The front page is famous for not containing the latest important news as of publication. https://t.co/HL46UGvoUq — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 24, 2021

But Waukesha is there now:

Waukesha at the top of the homepage. pic.twitter.com/hI0TtZ4vTD — Curtis L. Tate (@tatecurtis) November 24, 2021

Oh. Well. In that case, guess we owe the Journal Sentinel a big apology.

We don't adjust our business model for silly things like local mass casualty terror attacks is why your industry deserves to die. https://t.co/x4WZf173YP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2021

