As we learn more about Waukesha suspect Darrell E. Brooks, we can start to form a clearer picture of exactly what happened.

But it seems that media outlets, in their infinite generosity, are trying to save us the trouble:

The passive blame on the instrumentation of violence rather than the suspect is a key feature of an inconvenient story. https://t.co/LZ52uqnX7l — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 22, 2021

I see where back to the "Killdozer" media framework, in which homicidal sport utility vehicles commit mayhem while humans watch in helpless terror. https://t.co/5QN6MBly5y — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 22, 2021

It gets better. Because, you see, now we’re supposed to be very interested in the fact that the driver of the murderous SUV that injured and killed all those people was, in fact, quite possibly fleeing the scene of another crime:

SUV driver in Waukesha parade crash may have been fleeing a crime, police sayhttps://t.co/VtTF5GaE5n — Daily Press (@Daily_Press) November 22, 2021

Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., killing at least 5 people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing from a crime.https://t.co/dNnvqXVVmC — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) November 22, 2021

Suspect in deadly Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy may have been fleeing another incident, authorities say https://t.co/7Lqu6tlFST — FOX10News | WALA (@FOX10News) November 22, 2021

SUV driver in Waukesha parade crash may have been fleeing a crime, police say https://t.co/yVsqBXbXm4 pic.twitter.com/DYHLmevF4S — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) November 22, 2021

At least 5 people died and more than 40 were injured at a Christmas parade in Waukesha when an SUV plowed into them yesterday. Investigators are now examining whether the driver may have been fleeing from a crime. https://t.co/aqsxZ4LDS1 — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 22, 2021

A law-enforcement official said one possibility that authorities are examining in Waukesha is whether the driver was fleeing from the scene of a crime. The official said there had been an earlier altercation involving a knife:https://t.co/FRUiCwIwHG — Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) November 22, 2021

From CNN this AM: "The indications are the Waukesha suspect was fleeing another incident when he drove into the parade route, according to multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the preliminary investigation findings." #Waukesha — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 22, 2021

Waukesha Parade Suspect Was Reportedly Fleeing Another Crime Scene; Authorities Doubt Terrorism https://t.co/Mhzrw1uU02 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 22, 2021

LATEST: Internal briefing for law enforcement from the Department of Homeland Security, obtained by @ABC News, states that investigators believe "the driver may have been fleeing from a previous crime." https://t.co/Dl5KvMf6Nj — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2021

What happened in Waukesha is an extraordinary tragedy. No evidence it was tied to a political motive or terrorism. Instead, driver seems to have been fleeing another crime. https://t.co/LYK5jwisu4 pic.twitter.com/0Jc1tpz1nw — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 22, 2021

CBS News reports: A law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation says the suspect who drove into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, WI. was fleeing another scene – possibly a knife fight – when he ran into & over some people.

Reporting from @AndyTriay, @jeffpeguescbs — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 22, 2021

(“Ran into and over some people” is just … *chef’s kiss* to CBS News’ David Begnaud, guys.)

Waukesha police investigating if SUV was fleeing crime before plowing through parade, killing 5 https://t.co/B9uX9jLib7 — masslivenews (@masslivenews) November 22, 2021

The SUV was fleeing an earlier crime before killing people? Now terroristic vehicles are sentient enough to flee? Wow.

It's going to be astonishing watching national media downplay every aspect of what happened in Waukesha to cover their ass after last week's news cycle. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 22, 2021

We’re watching it happen in real time.

As some people have pointed out, there’s an easy way to verify whether or not Brooks was fleeing another crime.

News outlets are REPORTING that the Waukesha Felon who drove through the Christmas Parade was FLEEING ANOTHER CRIME… One very simple way to help VERIFY or DISCREDIT this report is to check the police scanners which are available online. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 22, 2021

And as many more people have pointed out, who the hell cares whether or not Brooks was fleeing another crime? As a woman once notoriously said, “what difference, at this point, does it make?”

To flee a knife fight, he… ran over at least 45 people? https://t.co/RE2Rt1Jc7a — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 22, 2021

It’s a stretch. If you don’t want to get caught for a knife fight….one would think you would avoid crowds with police everywhere. — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) November 22, 2021

Waukesha driver had violent criminal history, was recently released on bond, had social media pages full of anti-white posts. We are supposed to believe he drove through a Christmas parade, swerving towards lines of people, because he was fleeing another crime scene. K. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 22, 2021

They do not understand why this won’t make sense to people. Because it really doesn’t make any sense. https://t.co/3noj2B5E5F — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) November 22, 2021

What does the assertion that the perpetrator in Waukesha was “fleeing” another crime scene even mean? Are we to take this as an indication he didn’t intend to kill 5 people and wound scores more? Driving through the crowd, he lined up to take out a whole column at-speed. GFOH. — Unring This Bell 🍂 (@UnringThisBell) November 22, 2021

They've settled on the narrative. They're really going to try to convince us that Waukesha was unintentional. He was "fleeing the scene of another crime." Bullshit. Don't let them insult your intelligence. We've seen the video. It was intentional. Now ask yourself why they'd lie — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 22, 2021

Why is CNN and the media acting as this terrorist’s de-facto defense attorney? He’s killed over 5 innocent people and injured 40+ think about how many families will be grieving this Thanksgiving. Why are they trying to justify this? pic.twitter.com/JkiyjWMuIT — Abraham ‘Abe’ Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) November 22, 2021

CNN wants you to believe that a guy decided to “flee” another crime scene miles away by plowing into a parade, where the chances of getting caught are orders of magnitude higher than… you know… dumping the car and taking off on foot. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 22, 2021

Like fleeing a stabbing crime makes it all better. — Hope Filled Mom (@GratefulmumNC) November 22, 2021

In fact, fleeing a stabbing scene by plowing into a Christmas parade makes it even MORE of a terrorist attack because the person was trying to cause death, chaos, and confusion to escape. https://t.co/hxmWdRfE7d — RBe (@RBPundit) November 22, 2021

It’s simultaneously repulsive and predictable to see the media respond to such a horrific incident this way.

I'm unclear on how a lifelong criminal who recently made bail and killed a bunch of people while fleeing his latest crime is supposed to be positive spin — cc (@cc_fla) November 22, 2021

Neither are we.

We’re just supposed to trust that the media will only tell us what we need to know, and nothing more. They see their only job as controlling the narrative. And that may not earn them the respect of most Americans, but it earns them the respect of the Democratic Party. And that’s all they really need.

There's a better chance of being deemed a "domestic terrorist" under Biden's DOJ if you disagree with a school board than plow through a Christmas parade. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/GHpTyBM0u8 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) November 22, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video