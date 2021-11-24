Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has already covered himself in buckets of glory … what’s one more dunk?

The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak, who blew the lid off of LCPS’ attempted coverups of at least two alleged rapes by a male student in women’s clothing, has still more disturbing information to share.

An informative thread for those following the LCPS rape case. https://t.co/6JNSr5ATbx — Mr. Minarchy 🐊 (@FloridaMinarchy) November 24, 2021

Read it and weep for LCPS students and their families and what they’re up against:

More questions are stacking up about the Loudoun superintendent's honesty around the bathroom rape case. First, here's a picture of the kid who they were adamant is not gender-fluid. He was wearing this blouse (in addition to a skirt) during the rape.https://t.co/koMBa3Eoye pic.twitter.com/ttzhcKnWQS — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 24, 2021

Supt. Scott Ziegler notoriously said there had been zero bathroom assaults He then apologized for his "misleading" statement by saying he thought the question referred *only to transgender and gender-fluid students*. But if this isn't gender-fluid, then what is? — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 24, 2021

More from Rosiak:

After The Daily Wire revealed the rape and cover-up, Ziegler apologized, saying — despite Barts’ clarifying follow-up in the moment — he mistakenly thought the question referred only to incidents “involving transgender and gender-fluid students”: Board Member Barts asked a question about discipline incidents in the bathrooms that I wrongly interpreted as incidents involving transgender and gender-fluid students… I regret that my comments were misleading and I apologize for the distress that error caused families. I should have asked Board Member Barts clarifying questions to get to the root of her question, rather than assuming what she meant. I will do better in the future. But the picture raises questions about whether Ziegler’s apology for one misleading statement was, itself, dishonest. The picture shows a person who was the epitome of the type of person parents concerned about the mixing of genders in bathrooms would consider gender-fluid. In other words, even if his explanation were true, he seemingly still should have included the May 25 incident.

He didn't say, 'oh, there was one kid that was wearing all-girls clothes 20 days ago, but his mom says he identifies as male.' He smugly lectured parents, citing Time Magazine to say that what they were concerned about "doesn't exist." — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 24, 2021

Dr. Ziegler appears to have dug himself into a very, very deep hole.

More importantly, there are serious questions about LCPS' claims that federal Title IX prevented them from disciplining the rapist. This is simply not true. Title IX is explicit that schools MUST proceed as soon as cops are done *investigating,* not wait until after a conviction. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 24, 2021

To deal with this discrepancy, LCPS seems to be implying it didn't know he was arrested July 9. Ziegler claimed the sheriff gave "inaccurate information" by saying LCPS was "absolutely notified" of the arrest. But the sheriff blasted back that this was, itself, false information. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 24, 2021

The disturbing thing here is that this renders LCPS' apology/lessons-learned statement hollow. It actually didn't learn anything at all. It said it would fix the problem by 1) lobbying to change Title IX and 2) listening to questions better. But neither actually applies. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 24, 2021

Ziegler’s statement was always hollow. Now it’s just even hollower.

If the apology was, itself, dishonest, then there can be no assurance that this won't happen again. LCPS didn't bother to return a request for comment. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 24, 2021

Clearly there are lots of questions here. An honest school system would welcome that the state attorney general has pledged to review this. But the day after the AG announcement, LCPS said it would do its OWN "independent" review. Why do 2 unless its is not actually independent? — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 24, 2021

Read the whole thing.

This is such a weird hill for the superintendent to die on. Thread 👇 https://t.co/Sm7hLJbkMT — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 24, 2021

It may be weird, but given what we’ve seen from Scott Ziegler and LCPS so far, it’s not exactly unexpected.

This is so sick on so many levels. — Reno 911owitz (@RabinowitzReno) November 24, 2021

