Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has already covered himself in buckets of glory … what’s one more dunk?

The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak, who blew the lid off of LCPS’ attempted coverups of at least two alleged rapes by a male student in women’s clothing, has still more disturbing information to share.

Read it and weep for LCPS students and their families and what they’re up against:

More from Rosiak:

After The Daily Wire revealed the rape and cover-up, Ziegler apologized, saying — despite Barts’ clarifying follow-up in the moment — he mistakenly thought the question referred only to incidents “involving transgender and gender-fluid students”:

Board Member Barts asked a question about discipline incidents in the bathrooms that I wrongly interpreted as incidents involving transgender and gender-fluid students… I regret that my comments were misleading and I apologize for the distress that error caused families.  I should have asked Board Member Barts clarifying questions to get to the root of her question, rather than assuming what she meant.  I will do better in the future.

But the picture raises questions about whether Ziegler’s apology for one misleading statement was, itself, dishonest. The picture shows a person who was the epitome of the type of person parents concerned about the mixing of genders in bathrooms would consider gender-fluid. In other words, even if his explanation were true, he seemingly still should have included the May 25 incident.

Dr. Ziegler appears to have dug himself into a very, very deep hole.

Ziegler’s statement was always hollow. Now it’s just even hollower.

Read the whole thing.

It may be weird, but given what we’ve seen from Scott Ziegler and LCPS so far, it’s not exactly unexpected.

***

Related:

In light of proof that superintendent and school board lied, CNN’s avoidance of LCPS sexual assault scandal is even more egregiously shameful [screenshots]

