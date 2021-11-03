We’re still trying to wrap our brains around Terry McAuliffe’s loss to Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial race. How could McAuliffe possibly have lost after the Lincoln Project spent all that money on his campaign and purportedly came up with the genius idea to plant some fake white supremacist outside Youngkin’s bus (and possibly plant a dude in a Confederate flag jacket at a Youngkin rally)?

It really is a mystery.

But the Lincoln Project can’t afford to take the time to contemplate where it all went wrong. They need to push forward, because there’s still so much work to be done in order to defeat Donald Trump.

Like in Ohio, where J.D. Vance is running for the GOP nomination to U.S. Senate.

Vance has admittedly become a pretty big fan of Trump’s philosophy, at least outwardly. But we’re not sure that the Lincoln Project’s resources are best spent on taking down Vance.

Then again, the Lincoln Project isn’t known for being particularly careful or discerning when it comes to spending suckers’ money. Still, who are we to stand in their way? In our minds, the Lincoln Project can never debase themselves enough, so we’re more than happy to let them make complete asses of themselves in Ohio, too.

All those gullible liberals aren’t gonna fleece themselves!

Straight into our veins.

But the Lincoln Project is special. Very, very special.

