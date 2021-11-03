We’re still trying to wrap our brains around Terry McAuliffe’s loss to Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial race. How could McAuliffe possibly have lost after the Lincoln Project spent all that money on his campaign and purportedly came up with the genius idea to plant some fake white supremacist outside Youngkin’s bus (and possibly plant a dude in a Confederate flag jacket at a Youngkin rally)?

It really is a mystery.

But the Lincoln Project can’t afford to take the time to contemplate where it all went wrong. They need to push forward, because there’s still so much work to be done in order to defeat Donald Trump.

Like in Ohio, where J.D. Vance is running for the GOP nomination to U.S. Senate.

JD Vance could be Ohio’s Youngkin — a Trumpist who will don a fleece vest and pretend he’s something he’s not. Democratic strategist and Sr. Advisor to The Lincoln Project, @JoeTrippi, breaks it down on the latest episode of the pod: https://t.co/ND4ZcTaEdd pic.twitter.com/lSXsuS4Ow7 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2021

Vance has admittedly become a pretty big fan of Trump’s philosophy, at least outwardly. But we’re not sure that the Lincoln Project’s resources are best spent on taking down Vance.

Then again, the Lincoln Project isn’t known for being particularly careful or discerning when it comes to spending suckers’ money. Still, who are we to stand in their way? In our minds, the Lincoln Project can never debase themselves enough, so we’re more than happy to let them make complete asses of themselves in Ohio, too.

Fleece Vest 2: The Search for More Money https://t.co/fF7JRev28k — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 3, 2021

The Pedo Project didn't wait 24 hours before moving onto the next grift https://t.co/YR9i97d9u0 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 3, 2021

All those gullible liberals aren’t gonna fleece themselves!

Thanks for your help in VA!! Keep up the good work. — Matthew Mohler (@mattmohler16) November 3, 2021

So now you’re going to get Vance elected? — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 3, 2021

So you're going to collect a bunch of leftist cash to elect Vance? 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 3, 2021

Straight into our veins.

A great and powerful ad & some expert analysis not found anywhere else. Please donate today to these guys. We need them in the fight. https://t.co/u5KQzhq5fJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2021

Sweet Jesus. Most guys don’t brag about their impotence. https://t.co/P2W4FJOrh0 — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) November 3, 2021

But the Lincoln Project is special. Very, very special.