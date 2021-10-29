Terry McAuliffe’s campaign has condemned the tiki-torch stunt perpetrated by The Lincoln Project against the Youngkin campaign on Friday.

“Those involved should immediately apologize,” campaign manager Chris Bolling said:

So far, there have been no apologies:

Undercover journalist Lauren Windsor also admitted to helping The Lincoln Project hire the fake Youngkin supporters. She, too, has not apologized:

Vice reporter Cameron Joseph actually recognized one of the tiki torchbearers from one of Windsor’s recent videos:

And that Windsor is angry at Joseph for not disclosing his personal relationship with the Dem operative has to be the “chef’s kiss” on all this:

Exit questions: “How much did they spend on today’s race hoax on behalf of Terry McAuliffe? And when do they plan on disclosing that in campaign filings?”:

***

