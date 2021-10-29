Terry McAuliffe’s campaign has condemned the tiki-torch stunt perpetrated by The Lincoln Project against the Youngkin campaign on Friday.

“Those involved should immediately apologize,” campaign manager Chris Bolling said:

@TerryMcAuliffe's campaign condemned the stunt. “What happened today is disgusting and distasteful and we condemn it in the strongest terms. Those involved should immediately apologize,” Terry for Virginia Campaign Manager Chris Bolling told me. — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) October 29, 2021

So far, there have been no apologies:

A statement from The Lincoln Project regarding the events at Glenn Youngkin’s bus tour. https://t.co/bcm8iP3EUZ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 29, 2021

Undercover journalist Lauren Windsor also admitted to helping The Lincoln Project hire the fake Youngkin supporters. She, too, has not apologized:

A staffer for yet another Democrat astroturf group is now admitting her part in the McAuliffe race hoax in Virginia today. At this point, it might be easier for Virginia Democrat operatives who *weren't* involved to identify themselves. https://t.co/4oTSMzbMmb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2021

Vice reporter Cameron Joseph actually recognized one of the tiki torchbearers from one of Windsor’s recent videos:

The Lincoln Project and Dem operative @lawindsor hired operatives to pose as tiki torch-wielding white supremacists at @GlennYoungkin's Charlottesville rally today. They only took credit/blame after I told them I IDed someone in the photo.https://t.co/45vPnMMkol — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) October 29, 2021

And that Windsor is angry at Joseph for not disclosing his personal relationship with the Dem operative has to be the “chef’s kiss” on all this:

You should have disclosed your close personal relationship to the person you ID'd in the photo… @vice — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 29, 2021

Exit questions: “How much did they spend on today’s race hoax on behalf of Terry McAuliffe? And when do they plan on disclosing that in campaign filings?”:

Actually, it was over $279,000 that Lincoln Project used to boost Terry McAuliffe this cycle. How much did they spend on today's race hoax on behalf of Terry McAuliffe? And when do they plan on disclosing that in campaign filings? https://t.co/AaYM7xJUg4 pic.twitter.com/hDFJAjNxUV — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2021

