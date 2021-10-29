The Lincoln Project released a statement a few moments ago taking credit for the people holding tiki torches standing next to the Youngkin campaign bus today:

Lincoln Project claims credit for the "white supremacist" stunt at Youngkin's campaign event today. pic.twitter.com/h18Sfk5AUC — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 29, 2021

They write, “If [Youngkin] will denounce Trump’s assertion… the Charlottesville rioters possessed ‘very fine’ qualities, we’ll withdraw the tiki torches”:

The Lincoln Project takes credit for the Tiki Torch stunt in front of @GlennYoungkin's campaign bus today. “If [Youngkin] will denounce Trump’s assertion… the Charlottesville rioters possessed ‘very fine’ qualities, we’ll withdraw the tiki torches." https://t.co/uubKRS0btM — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) October 29, 2021

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson tweeted this earlier in the day:

Good one, guys:

How come they didn’t bring Rick Wilson’s Confederate flag cooler?

Speaking of white Dem scumbags who think they own racism discourse, the Lincoln Project – led by Rick Wilson, last seen frolicking on a boat with a cooler covered by the Confederate Flag – admits to staging the fake white nationalist rally in Virginia:https://t.co/P5yH4D1wB4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2021

Libs, keep setting that money on fire:

wonder what percentage of the money ppl give to the Lincoln Project goes to Nazi cosplay. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 29, 2021

Exit question: Did they coordinate with Dems?

Did the @vademocrats know this was @ProjectLincoln? Did it coordinate? — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 29, 2021

This isn’t over.

***