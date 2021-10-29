The Lincoln Project released a statement a few moments ago taking credit for the people holding tiki torches standing next to the Youngkin campaign bus today:
Lincoln Project claims credit for the "white supremacist" stunt at Youngkin's campaign event today. pic.twitter.com/h18Sfk5AUC
— John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 29, 2021
They write, “If [Youngkin] will denounce Trump’s assertion… the Charlottesville rioters possessed ‘very fine’ qualities, we’ll withdraw the tiki torches”:
The Lincoln Project takes credit for the Tiki Torch stunt in front of @GlennYoungkin's campaign bus today.
“If [Youngkin] will denounce Trump’s assertion… the Charlottesville rioters possessed ‘very fine’ qualities, we’ll withdraw the tiki torches." https://t.co/uubKRS0btM
— Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) October 29, 2021
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson tweeted this earlier in the day:
😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/v3xkUuKuWm
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 29, 2021
Good one, guys:
The "Lincoln" Project. pic.twitter.com/yvze34hylO
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 29, 2021
How come they didn’t bring Rick Wilson’s Confederate flag cooler?
Speaking of white Dem scumbags who think they own racism discourse, the Lincoln Project – led by Rick Wilson, last seen frolicking on a boat with a cooler covered by the Confederate Flag – admits to staging the fake white nationalist rally in Virginia:https://t.co/P5yH4D1wB4
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2021
Libs, keep setting that money on fire:
wonder what percentage of the money ppl give to the Lincoln Project goes to Nazi cosplay.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 29, 2021
Exit question: Did they coordinate with Dems?
Did the @vademocrats know this was @ProjectLincoln? Did it coordinate?
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 29, 2021
This isn’t over.
***