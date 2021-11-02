We’re going to preface this with a reminder that the New York Post has done some very valuable journalism. Without them, we may never have known the extent of Hunter Biden’s shadiness and corruption (and we likely still don’t know the half of it).

That said, sometimes their journalism leaves some things to be desired. This is one of those times.

With the Kyle Rittenhouse trial underway, a trial in which the lead prosecutor has quite brazenly lied through his teeth, this is what the New York Post thought was worth focusing on:

And … ?

That’s what we’d like to know.

Come on, New York Post.

Indeed he did. Was Joe Biden just tired, or was it something more sinister?

We know you can do better than this, New York Post. So please. Please do better than this.

