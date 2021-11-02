We’re going to preface this with a reminder that the New York Post has done some very valuable journalism. Without them, we may never have known the extent of Hunter Biden’s shadiness and corruption (and we likely still don’t know the half of it).

That said, sometimes their journalism leaves some things to be desired. This is one of those times.

With the Kyle Rittenhouse trial underway, a trial in which the lead prosecutor has quite brazenly lied through his teeth, this is what the New York Post thought was worth focusing on:

Kyle Rittenhouse repeatedly yawns in court during homicide trial https://t.co/kBGjdNsSmA pic.twitter.com/GK3Sh9aQ4q — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2021

And … ?

Seriously? Where's the news? — Tamara Shapiro (@tamarashapiro) November 2, 2021

And that’s a is newsworthy because? — Dr. The Old Knickerbocker (@Dexpectations12) November 2, 2021

A+ Journalism right here. — WaywardRobot (@Wayward_Robot) November 2, 2021

That’s what we’d like to know.

well then electric chair, obviously — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 2, 2021

Come on, New York Post.

The president…. OF THE FREAKING UNITED STATES…. fell asleep…..during a climate summit that he claims is vital to the survival of the planet. https://t.co/ZAgAC8mNtg — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 2, 2021

Indeed he did. Was Joe Biden just tired, or was it something more sinister?

Never been up all night, unable to sleep because of stress thinking about something that is happening the next day? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 2, 2021

A common symptom with Acute and Chronic anxiety. Also, with sleep disturbance. Can’t imagine why he’d have that issue 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Bruce LeBrun (@BruceLeBrunJr) November 2, 2021

I think a lot of people would yawn if they were on trial for murder. Most people would not be getting that much sleep at night due to the stress of being on trial. — SmigglyFAL (@SmigglyFAL) November 2, 2021

Yes that’d be me too, I have insomnia and I’m sure that the night before my murder trail I would not sleep well. — Tickle Me Homo (@AndrewN29722930) November 2, 2021

I would say the clear tiredness means a lack of sleep – probably what most normal people go through before a major trial. But hey, let's assume his guilt from him yawning! — Benevolent Potato (@BenevolentTator) November 2, 2021

I once had a breast biopsy and yawned through the entire procedure – and for those who don't know, it involves sticking a giant needle in your boobs. Yawning can be a stress response. https://t.co/CI8vTjxOvo — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 2, 2021

We know you can do better than this, New York Post. So please. Please do better than this.

Readers repeatedly yawn reading today's @nypost. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 2, 2021

Apparently, you yawned all the way through your journalism degree if this is all you got. https://t.co/BYctVELlPu — J- We The People- D 🇺🇸 (@JD7286) November 2, 2021

