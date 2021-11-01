What a relief now that Joe Biden is in charge. It’s good to have a president back in the White House who cares about climate justice. The Squad may not agree with Joe Biden, but at least they can all agree on wanting only the best for the planet.

Biden recently traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, to talk with other world leaders about the climate change crisis.

Today, I’m in Glasgow to kick off COP26. Climate change is the challenge of our collective lifetimes — the existential threat to human existence as we know it. And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases. Let this be the moment that we answer history’s call. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 1, 2021

When he got there, he sent a very important message about why climate justice is so very important by traveling in a long presidential motorcade. Other COP26 attendees also sent very important messages by traveling in luxury cars that were often idling. How can people know what not to do if our betters don’t show us first?

But it gets better. Once the proceedings actually kicked off, Joe Biden made it crystal-clear where climate change stands on his priorities list.

Biden was napping during this historic moment. https://t.co/3boeUi2fZ2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2021

Footage would certainly suggest that, yes:

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Sleepy Joe is quite literally sleeping Joe at #COP26. pic.twitter.com/BWrgz8maqn — Darren Grimes 🇬🇧 (@darrengrimes_) November 1, 2021

Really living up to Trump’s silly nickname, isn’t he?

My favourite part is when the aide comes over to wake the sleepy US President up. — Darren Grimes 🇬🇧 (@darrengrimes_) November 1, 2021

*Chef’s kiss*

can't blame him tbh 🤣 https://t.co/cLx5b1uu0U — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) November 1, 2021

we've all been there — James Robert (@Jiminho_) November 1, 2021

This is the most relatable thing this man has ever done https://t.co/BvblpB5puh — JG (@JonGraySwag) November 1, 2021

The most honest response to a Conference Speech ever. https://t.co/btUIkkNQLV — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 1, 2021

He who has not totally zoned out in the middle a climate sermon cast the first stonehttps://t.co/vNLRCw2haI — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 1, 2021

Credit to Joe for keeping it real, for a change.

Listening how to fight constant changes to the climate is not really that exciting. https://t.co/iIeSLxadTK — Vladimir Suchan (@SuchanVladimir) November 1, 2021

.@POTUS find climate policy as compelling as most other people. https://t.co/NwbVlFTKNz — Fred Lucas (@FredLucasWH) November 1, 2021

Maybe Joe’s just hungry.

Somebody play ice cream truck music to wake him up! https://t.co/NoU0kv1O58 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 1, 2021

Couldn’t hurt.

Seriously, though. Seeing as Joe Biden is the Leader of the Free World and all, he probably should’ve drunk a Red Bull or something.

Wake up, Joe.

OMG.

And it’s better than ever.