World leaders and United Nations officials who claim climate change has reached the level of “existential crisis” are, as a result, holding this year’s global warming summit via Zoom.

Just kidding!

They all flew to Scotland for the meetings, many on private jets:

Let me get this straight… you're telling me roughly 30,000 officials _flew into Scotland_ to discuss the need to reduce carbon emissions? pic.twitter.com/wfRjacjUUd — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 30, 2021

Yep! Will anybody at this conference calculate the carbon footprint it’s making?

Prince Charles, who demands a "military-style campaign" to tackle "climate change," is among those traveling by non-commercial plane to #COP26 in Glasgow from G20 in Rome.https://t.co/utcCTMnAvQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2021

President Biden is expected to make a “personal commitment” when it comes to addressing the issue:

President Biden has arrived in Glasgow for two days of climate talks at the COP26 summit. Aides say he’ll make a “personal commitment” to confronting climate change in his speech this morning. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 1, 2021

Of course, these world leaders’ “personal commitments” will involve you changing your lifestyle, not theirs.

As for Biden, his “personal commitment” to address climate change obviously involves torching tons and tons of fossil fuel on the trip. After having an 85-car motorcade in Italy, Biden arrived at the climate summit on Air Force One:

Then Biden took a large motorcade to the meeting site:

Joe brought a few… pic.twitter.com/anB4s1VcKo — Mike Ramsay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 #404 (@MikeRamsay4) November 1, 2021

Can you already feel the planet starting to heal? Climate change alarmism from this bunch could end up being a self-fulfilling prophecy:

Side streets around #COP26 are choked up with chauffeur-driven cars and vans, many with their engines idling. Interesting look for a climate conference. pic.twitter.com/9NO83ydN0w — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) November 1, 2021

Maybe all those emissions can be offset by not having hot water at the conference:

Engines idling but they've turned off the hot water.https://t.co/wFbtJuIOdX — Sarah Rosemary (@SarahRosemary3) November 1, 2021

Perhaps they can’t heat water because the generators are needed elsewhere:

Personally I enjoyed the temporary lights in Kelvingrove Park running off diesel generators and on in daylight at 2:30 yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/H95oq2id6X — Alex Mennie 🥃🍸 (@menniedrinks) November 1, 2021

Along with Biden, John Kerry and Al Gore are also in Scotland:

Biden talks to Al Gore and John Kerry as the pivotal COP26 climate summit in Glasgow gets underway. pic.twitter.com/wV01LWottO — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) November 1, 2021

Many at this conference own oceanside homes and would really appreciate it if the rest of us believed their warnings that the seas are going to rise and engulf the coasts.

We're looking for 10,000 poor people to offset the President's cavalcade by not turning on their heating this winter. If you would like to volunteer for this unique chance to save the world, please email us on [email protected]'relaughingatyou.cop and let us know. https://t.co/urSyLhSQh3 — David M (@dgmoore75) November 1, 2021

Don’t worry. You will be forced to use public transport to compensate. https://t.co/KtlpoSNmfM — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 1, 2021

I wonder if the Presidents motorcade runs on wine and cheese just like Wokey Prince Charlie’s Aston Martin. https://t.co/xzwLN05tvk — Laurence Fox ⚪️ (@LozzaFox) November 1, 2021

You have to burn a lot of fossil fuels to fight fossil fuels https://t.co/xnkLhCESwt — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) November 1, 2021

I stopped counting at 12 SUVs. https://t.co/ccIiCIFeGd — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 1, 2021

And taxpayers are paying for Biden’s gas while also trying to afford their own.