The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is underway, and it sounds like the prosecution kicked things off with a bang:

Thomas Binger, the lead prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, starts opening statements by saying Joseph Rosenbaum was unarmed when Rittenhouse shot and killed him: "This occurred after [Rittenhouse] chased down Mr. Rosenbaum and confronted him while wielding that AR-15." pic.twitter.com/Kl1U20n6At — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 2, 2021

Binger: "One of the things we all agreed on yesterday is life is more important than property. Up until Tuesday night, despite all of the things the community had experienced, no one had been killed." — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 2, 2021

Binger said there is infrared video taken from an FBI plane, which will be shown during the trial, that will prove Rittenhouse chased Rosenbaum into the car lot. Though he admits "we don't know exactly what was going on at that very moment. We don't know what words were said." — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 2, 2021

No, but we know what the video footage showed. And what it showed was that Joseph Rosenbaum was not some unarmed innocent targeted by trigger-happy Kyle Rittenhouse.

Witness testimony has entered the chat: pic.twitter.com/5wHPaRhKTr — Nalgas Güeras (@ImGoingInDry) November 2, 2021

There’s quite a bit of video available if Mr. Binger would like to consult it.

The 3 shot (2 killed) in #Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot have been identified. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing teen shooter & throwing something at him. Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor. pic.twitter.com/up1VgDyrgZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Now that it is confirmed Joseph Rosenbaum was one of the people shot and killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, I filmed him earlier in the night taunting the armed civilians, saying, "Shoot me, n***a." pic.twitter.com/Nn2encm78Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

You sure you don’t want to tweak your opening statement and try again, Mr. Binger? Seems like it might be a good idea.

This is false even according to the NY Times reconstruction of the incident that shows Rosenbaum instigating several incidents.https://t.co/pbHaazLgAH https://t.co/GRUClQL1Jp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 2, 2021

Need to watch it again, Mr. Binger?

"This occurred after [Rittenhouse] chased down Mr. Rosenbaum and confronted him while wielding that AR-15." pic.twitter.com/yN0RnFl2dO — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) November 2, 2021

