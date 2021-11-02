The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is underway, and it sounds like the prosecution kicked things off with a bang:

No, but we know what the video footage showed. And what it showed was that Joseph Rosenbaum was not some unarmed innocent targeted by trigger-happy Kyle Rittenhouse.

There’s quite a bit of video available if Mr. Binger would like to consult it.

You sure you don’t want to tweak your opening statement and try again, Mr. Binger? Seems like it might be a good idea.

Need to watch it again, Mr. Binger?

