The New York Time is being praised over a digital report they put together of Kyle Rittenhouse’s movement before and up to the shooting in Kenosha on Tuesday night:

Journalism isn’t hard when it’s actually tried. This is good and straight forward. https://t.co/rLBFGy0vkD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020

“SPOILER: It’s more complicated than anyone thinks”:

Fascinating moment-by-moment thread of Kenosha shooter #KyleRittenhouse’s movements Tuesday evening that left two people dead. SPOILER: It’s more complicated than anyone thinks. https://t.co/vNQeTBnGs1 — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) August 27, 2020

Spoiler No. 2: “Prosecutors might want to rething Murer1”:

This is the definitive thread on the Rittenhouse shooting. Prosecutors might want to rethink Murder1. All I would add is that an eyewitness told me there was a scuffle prior to Rittenhouse running away, in which protesters shouted encouragement to accost him and grab his gun. https://t.co/zKOWZD74ZI — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) August 27, 2020

Now for the thread:

A teenager faces charges in shootings that left 2 people dead in Kenosha, WI. The @nytimes Visual Investigations team reviewed hours of livestreams to track 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse’s movements during and leading up to the shootings. [THREAD] https://t.co/FRCYlS5wgH — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

In the hours before the shooting incident, @KristanTHarris, @RichieMcGinniss and @ElijahSchaffer all interviewed Rittenhouse, who said he was protecting a local vehicle dealership together with several other armed men. He also offers medical assistance to protesters. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse is around that area in most of the footage we reviewed. About 15 minutes before the first shooting, police drive past Rittenhouse, and thank the group he’s with. “We appreciate you guys, we really do,” they broadcast through the speakers of their armored vehicles. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse walks up to a police vehicle with his rifle slung and talks with officers. One tosses a water bottle to the armed men, as seen in @KristanTHarris's livestream. pic.twitter.com/z5LKpvGWe1 — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse eventually leaves the dealership (https://t.co/udrONTtQEY) and is barred by the police from returning, as seen @Ruptly footage, six minutes before the shooting: https://t.co/bxzrk75jk8. pic.twitter.com/AredrTnc9Z — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

To better understand what happened next, we synchronized 6 livestreams, which revealed that there were two separate shooting incidents, about one and a half minutes apart, involving multiple gunmen. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

At 23:19, Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube livestream. He's being chased into a parking lot. While he is being pursued, an unknown gunman fires the first shot into the air. pic.twitter.com/BSD8rd6ARN — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse turns toward the sound of the gunfire as another pursuer lunges toward him. He then fires four times with his assault rifle, and appears to shoot the man in the head. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

The muzzle flash of the first shot by the unknown gunman and the smoke rising from the handgun can be seen in this video capturing the first shooting from a different angle. pic.twitter.com/ddRjsgiMN7 — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

It’s unclear why Rittenhouse was being chased or why he was in the area of this car dealership about four blocks away from the one he claimed to be protecting. We do know vehicles in this lot were damaged minutes before the first shooting. pic.twitter.com/7mbLQ3K21B — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

The initial shot and Rittenhouse’s four subsequent discharges of his AR-15-style weapon are followed by three more shots in the parking lot — we don’t know who fired them. Rittenhouse seems to make a phone call and then flees the scene. pic.twitter.com/ddRjsgiMN7 — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

While fleeing from the scene, Rittenhouse is again chased by several people. He trips and falls to the ground and fires four shots as three people rush him. One person appears to be hit in the chest, while another, who is carrying a handgun, is hit in the arm. pic.twitter.com/wy0T26UmkR — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

At the same time, we hear at least 8 gunshots from farther away. Mr. Rittenhouse gets up and begins walking north from the scene, and 8 more gunshots are heard from closer range. It’s unclear who fired the other gunshots. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Police vehicles just one block away remain stationary during the gunfire. Rittenhouse walks with his hands up toward the police, as bystanders call out that he was involved in the shooting. The police drive by him to the scene of the shootings, without stopping. pic.twitter.com/duiec5vm5P — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse’s social media profiles proclaim support for pro-police causes like the Blue Lives Matter movement and Humanize the Badge. Other posts show him taking backyard target practice, posing with guns and assembling an military-style semi-automatic rifle. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

We’re continuing to investigate this incident and what happened Tuesday night, so please do reach out if you have more information. Thanks to everyone who has been following so closely and sharing information with us. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

And the thread even corrections included:

Correction: this should be 23:49 local time. Second shooting happened about one and a half minutes later, at 23:51. https://t.co/32UB4pMTbZ — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Another one, this is an AR-15-style rifle, *not* an assault rifle. It’s important not to conflate (but I did drafting and posting this tweet): https://t.co/jIKFuM24iw — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

We’re being 100% honest here: This is REALLY well done.

