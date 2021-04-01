The COVID19 vaccine is a good thing. A great thing, even.

We’re not sure who still needs to hear that at this point, but the New York Post seems hellbent on keeping that number as high as they can. That’s why they’re pulling crap like this:

LI woman tests positive for COVID-19 after second dose of Moderna vaccine https://t.co/u6cj2ay22J pic.twitter.com/IvQzWt2WGp — New York Post (@nypost) April 1, 2021

Wow! The woman got COVID19 even after getting vaccinated? What is this sorcery? Clearly this means that the vaccine isn’t effective, right?

Breaking news: that’s not what this means. At all:

None of the vaccines approved for use currently offer 100 percent protection from the virus — but health officials continue to stress that vaccinations do help to prevent serious cases, and are a crucial step on the road back to normalcy. [Melanie] Rosen’s infection is a rare case of a person coming down with the illness following inoculation — something experts say is unlikely, but still possible. Rosen ultimately fought off a mild bout of COVID-19 — and says she’s thankful she was able to get the vaccine when she did.

In other words, the vaccine did exactly what it’s supposed to do. It prevented her from contracting a potentially fatal case of COVID19.

Wow. Are you trying to tell me that someone tested positive after receiving a vaccine that isn’t 100% effective in preventing infection? I’m shocked! — Bill Smalls (@PorcupineSpeaks) April 1, 2021

Do y’all not know how vaccines work??? — anna (@annieonyt) April 1, 2021

It doesn't keep EVERYONE from getting sick at all, it just prevents almost everyone from dying from it. — KSelk (@ecrire831) April 1, 2021

The New York Post knows (or we sincerely hope they do), but they figured that sowing seeds of doubt would get a lot more clicks. Great journalism, guys.

Click bait trash. — J Woossstahhhh (@jwooster) April 1, 2021

This isn’t news. No one has ever claimed that the vaccine has a 100% effective rate. Every year people get the flu vaccine and still get the flu. Stop this click bait bullshit. https://t.co/KusY2rtPZZ — RBe (@RBPundit) April 1, 2021

I know it’s a schtick for some outlets at this point but it’s still extremely disappointing outlets continue to hype up anecdotal rare cases of coronavirus post-vaccination in the face of mountains of evidence on how highly effective these vaccines are 95% =/= 100% https://t.co/ctX91vojGi — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) April 1, 2021

This would only be news if she was hospitalized with a severe case. https://t.co/oih6cdmDAu — Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) April 1, 2021

Just idiotic and irresponsible. A whole story on one person that got a mild case after vaccinations. There will be thousands more such cases, but the whole point is that the cases will mostly be mild and rare. https://t.co/mrKddjfPeT — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 1, 2021

This is disingenuous AFFF ❌ “I was shocked,” Rosen said. “I’m the 4.9 percent that got Moderna and actually got COVID” ✅ That’s not how efficacy is scored ❌ ”Rosen ultimately fought off a mild bout of COVID-19” ✅ Oh it actually worked Beware click-baity vaccine headlines https://t.co/vkNTF8VSzk — 𝙂𝙐𝙉𝙉𝘼𝙍 𝙀𝙎𝙄𝘼𝙎𝙊𝙉 (@G17Esiason) April 1, 2021

Why are you doing this? https://t.co/P6VD1KrDut — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 1, 2021

Now I know what type of agenda you’re pushing here 🧐 — tío (@TioCease) April 1, 2021

In order to properly contextualize how rare this is, I expect @nypost to run a separate story of equal length for every person who becomes fully vaccinated and doesn't contract COVID. That should keep them busy. https://t.co/ZLZr5sdCEV — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) April 1, 2021