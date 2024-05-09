A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter

Christina Pushaw, part of 'Team DeSantis', posted a fun announcement about the new addition to the Miami Police Department. It seemed very innocuous and all in good fun. Wrong!

Miami Beach Police have a Rolls Royce now, thanks to @bramanmotors. Looks incredible! 👀 pic.twitter.com/meEGuFNRze — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 9, 2024

Such a cool ride, but it was apparently very triggering to Henry Rodgers of the Daily Caller.

Pretty dumb honestly... Waste of money. This is so Miami. https://t.co/BUPChrSpO2 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 9, 2024

Settle down, bro.

MBPD and professional staff exemplify the highest standards of dedication and quality policing in our unparalleled commitment to the residents and visitors we serve. We are thrilled to introduce this stunning addition to the MBPD recruitment team—courtesy of @bramanmotors ! pic.twitter.com/I27NUAgsge — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 9, 2024

It was donated by a local car dealership (so completely free) as a recruitment tool. This is Miami, after all. You have to do quite a bit to garner attention.

Learn more about how YOU can be part of the elite team at Miami Beach PD by clicking the link below.https://t.co/AZpM6wvK2q



Note: This vehicle is part of Braman Motors' fleet, and they sponsored all costs associated with this project in accordance with the CMB Policy. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 9, 2024

So, the police and a private business joined together to try and recruit new officers and employees in a vocation that benefits the community. Why so mad, Henry?

They didn’t pay for it. It’s sponsored by a local dealership. If you read the thread before QTing you would have seen that. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 9, 2024

Pushaw educated Rodgers about the program hoping to assuage his very heartfelt concerns.

I know they didn't Christina... When I said a waste of money, I meant by the local dealership. That money could have gone to a lot of better places... They could have sold the car and donated the funds to Miami PD or other charities. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 9, 2024

So, Henry is mad at a local business for how they spent their own money and he would like them to spend their money how he sees fit. Got it.

It’s a private company, it’s their money not public / taxpayer funds. Do you get this bent out of shape about every company’s spending on promotional materials? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 9, 2024

No one tell him about the bobbleheads given out at ballparks. That might send him into orbit.

Why the hell does Miami Beach Police need a f@cking Rolls Royce tricked out with police lights, etc.?? — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 9, 2024

Henry was like a dog with a bone on this one and he was not letting it go.

It was a gift, I sure wouldn’t say no if someone gifted me a Rolls Royce and offered to sponsor the maintenance on it. Seems like a weird thing to get mad about. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 9, 2024

It's a very weird thing to get upset about.

Lol. The unfollow. Love it. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 9, 2024

Apparently, it ended with Pushaw deciding to put Henry out to pasture as she hit the old unfollow button. Womp-womp.

Bramans’ a multi Billionaire… so I don’t think it’s a big concern of his … and I’m sure one of the dealership took a write off. — DollarBill$$ (@DollarBill_60) May 9, 2024

Should have spent the money on more body armor, night vision and rifles so they can increase lethality when it comes to taking out drug dealers and human smugglers.



Neat car, but I want my cops to have actual tools for taking out bad guys. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 9, 2024

Again, the police did not pay for the car. If those items are needed, Florida takes very good care of First Responders and they can easily request those items. Promotional tools for recruitment is another category of expenses.

Oh look! Someone else with a functioning brain! — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 9, 2024

Rodgers agreed with his fellow naysayer.

If it’s for tourism purposes then it’s not a bad idea plus the dealer gets advertisement. Dubai have done the same thing and have people believing they actually police the streets with supercars — Horizon 290 (@Horizon290) May 9, 2024

Miami is a unique city and recruitment calls for out of the box thinking. Businesses supporting first responders is always good news.



