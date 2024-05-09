Biden's Latest Betrayal of Israel a Possible Harbinger of His November Defeat
POINTLESS: New Swiss Army Knife Will Be Knife-Free Due to 'Crime Waves'
Fani Willis: Funny Now That They Have a Bunch of Black DAs They...
Jury Awards Students Expelled From Woke California Catholic High School Over 'Blackface' $...
Report: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Arms Sales to Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq
Robert F. Kennedy Likely Just Ended His Presidential Campaign with His Latest EXTREME...
Crushing Symbols of Human Creativity: Tim Cook TROUNCED for Depressing iPad Commercial
Trump & Hillary Are Fighting...Again!
Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Praises Biden for Withholding Israeli Aid
BOOM: Red State's Bonchie BURIES Joe Biden With Just Three Words About Americans...
You KNOW It's Gotten Bad for Biden When Even ABC News Is Calling...
JOURNALISM: Politico Super DISAPPOINTED Courts Won't Decide Trump's Political Fate
Day 3 of My Google Encampment: HELP! The Squirrels Are Getting Woker

A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on May 09, 2024
Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP

Christina Pushaw, part of 'Team DeSantis', posted a fun announcement about the new addition to the Miami Police Department. It seemed very innocuous and all in good fun. Wrong!

Advertisement

Such a cool ride, but it was apparently very triggering to Henry Rodgers of the Daily Caller. 

Settle down, bro.

It was donated by a local car dealership (so completely free) as a recruitment tool. This is Miami, after all. You have to do quite a bit to garner attention. 

So, the police and a private business joined together to try and recruit new officers and employees in a vocation that benefits the community. Why so mad, Henry?

Recommended

Fani Willis: Funny Now That They Have a Bunch of Black DAs They Need 'Daddy to Tell Them What to Do
Brett T.
Advertisement

Pushaw educated Rodgers about the program hoping to assuage his very heartfelt concerns.

So, Henry is mad at a local business for how they spent their own money and he would like them to spend their money how he sees fit. Got it. 

No one tell him about the bobbleheads given out at ballparks. That might send him into orbit.

Henry was like a dog with a bone on this one and he was not letting it go.

It's a very weird thing to get upset about.

Apparently, it ended with Pushaw deciding to put Henry out to pasture as she hit the old unfollow button. Womp-womp.

Advertisement

Again, the police did not pay for the car. If those items are needed, Florida takes very good care of First Responders and they can easily request those items. Promotional tools for recruitment is another category of expenses.

Rodgers agreed with his fellow naysayer.

Miami is a unique city and recruitment calls for out of the box thinking. Businesses supporting first responders is always good news.


Tags: DAILY CALLER DONATION MIAMI POLICE POLICE OFFICER CHRISTINA PUSHAW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fani Willis: Funny Now That They Have a Bunch of Black DAs They Need 'Daddy to Tell Them What to Do
Brett T.
Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Coucy
POINTLESS: New Swiss Army Knife Will Be Knife-Free Due to 'Crime Waves'
Amy Curtis
Jury Awards Students Expelled From Woke California Catholic High School Over 'Blackface' $1 Million
Amy Curtis
Report: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Arms Sales to Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq
Brett T.
Crushing Symbols of Human Creativity: Tim Cook TROUNCED for Depressing iPad Commercial
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fani Willis: Funny Now That They Have a Bunch of Black DAs They Need 'Daddy to Tell Them What to Do Brett T.
Advertisement