During yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with AG Merrick Garland, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz defended Nazi salutes at school board meetings.

Except no he didn’t. At all. But Aaron Rupar said he did, and that was good enough for media liberals thirsty for any excuse to go after Cruz.

Ted Cruz defends Nazi salutes at school board meetings pic.twitter.com/9FJHJ97rFE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021

Anyone who actually took the 27 seconds to watch the full video understands that Cruz was not, in fact, defending Nazi salutes at school board meetings. But when you’ve got a bogus narrative that juicy, it’s tough to let it go.

Isn’t that right, MSNBC?

WATCH: Sen. Cruz appears to defend the right to do the Nazi salute, saying it’s “free speech,” after it was reported that a parent at an Ohio school board meeting did the salute in response to a request to put on a mask. pic.twitter.com/LmXmVYV53V — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 28, 2021

And you’d better believe that the Daily Beast’s jaws are clenched insanely tightly around this one. Glenn Greenwald is no right-wing Ted Cruz sycophant, but he’s absolutely disgusted:

To say @Lessig is no fan of Cruz or the GOP generally is a huge understatement. Yet even he sees the headlines from the Daily Beast and other liberal outlets claiming Cruz "defended" the Nazi Salute are such blatant lies that he had to denounce it. They fabricate constantly: https://t.co/eZVvpFdRUQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 28, 2021

This headline from DB & @justinbaragona is pure, 100% fabrication, complete fake news, disinformation, whatever you want to call it. But there will never be any Twitter or Facebook bans of it or labels or whatever, let alone retractions, because it serves the right ideology. pic.twitter.com/8abSGoMPG6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 28, 2021

Unsurprisingly, this viral lie came from the epicenter of media fabrications, the fabulist virus himself:https://t.co/7grxFXdF5q — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 28, 2021

Aaron Rupar, “the fabulist virus.” Brutal but 1000% accurate.

This is one of the many plagues causing liberal digital outlets to (justifiably) fail. They live in a closed ecosystem of information, speaking only to and for each other. So the most prolific media liar, @atrupar, claims "Ted Cruz defends Nazi salutes" and they all repeat it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 28, 2021

It takes about 6 working brain cells to watch this clip and see everything @atrupar claimed is a lie: 1) The "Nazi salute" was an accusation the state is acting like fascists, not a defense of Nazism. 2) Cruz's point is it's protected speech. 3) *Garland AGREES with Cruz.* — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 28, 2021

Yet that's not how digital media works. They see a viral claim they know flatters their readers' ideology: TED CRUZ IS A NAZI DEFENDING NAZISM. So they repeat it without any critical thought, not caring in the slightest that it's a lie. That's why they're failing — and should. pic.twitter.com/yn9PevxeRp — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 28, 2021

They absolutely deserve to fail. As does anyone who thinks it’s more important to slander or libel a political opponent than it is to have even a shred of integrity. Looking at you, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar, and countless others. The shame here is all yours, not Ted Cruz’s.