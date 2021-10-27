As we told you earlier, Vox’s Aaron Rupar grossly mischaracterized Sen. Ted Cruz’s remarks at today’s Senate Judiciary Hearing in order to accuse him of “[defending] Nazi salutes at school board meetings.” Rupar’s accusation was refuted by the footage that he himself posted.

Ted Cruz defends Nazi salutes at school board meetings pic.twitter.com/9FJHJ97rFE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021

Lefty journos are either (1) dishonest or (2) not very bright (or both). The parent was doing the Nazi salute because he was calling the authoritarian school board Nazis—evil, bad & abusive. And yes, calling someone a Nazi is very much protected by the First Amendment. https://t.co/35lyiQpinN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 27, 2021

The only thing less shocking than Aaron Rupar lying about a Republican politician is a Democratic politician taking the lie and running with it.

Just Ted Cruz defending Nazis. https://t.co/iCSWN83xC5 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 27, 2021

Not to be outdone, here’s Ilhan Omar with her own smug distortion of the truth:

Ted Cruz just casually defending Nazis in a congressional hearing 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/MaAVIcnIhC — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2021

Ilhan Omar just casually defending blatant smears of political opponents on Twitter.

Needless to say, Ted Cruz is not having any of it. Swalwell and Omar may not have offered up legitimate criticisms of Cruz, but Cruz definitely has compelling case against Swalwell and Omar’s integrity.

You are frequently a liar (when you’re not sleeping with Chinese spies). But here, you’re lie is exactly 180 degrees false. I was defending the right of citizens to denounce authoritarian policies. In other words, to OPPOSE Nazis (or petty tyrants), not to support them. https://t.co/EghsxDaWBo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 27, 2021

You are frequently a liar (and often spewing anti-Semitism). But here, you’re lie is exactly 180 degrees false. I was defending the right of citizens to denounce authoritarian policies. In other words, to OPPOSE Nazis (or petty tyrants), not to support them. https://t.co/BrDSjYIKyT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 27, 2021

Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar either didn’t watch the video — which is what Aaron Rupar was counting on — or they’re purposely misrepresenting Ted Cruz with the goal of dragging him through the mud for having the gall to hold Merrick Garland to account.

In either case, Swalwell and Omar — and Rupar, of course — are the bad guys here. And Cruz has them dead to rights.

Come at Ted Cruz, you’d best not miss.