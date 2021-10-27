Vox’s Aaron Rupar has been watching Merrick Garland testify before the the Senate Judiciary Committee very, very closely.

And he’s counting on his followers to be watching far less closely.

Take Ben Sasse’s moment in the spotlight, for example. Sasse did an excellent job of doggedly holding Merrick Garland accountable for his words and actions.

AG: "We received a letter from the National Association of School Boards." Sasse : "No, you didn't receive an anonymous letter. White House political staff co-wrote it… You know these facts now to be true, but you still won't disavow your memo." pic.twitter.com/u5BW3ITVqP — 🧢מאק (@beingrealmac) October 27, 2021

When Sasse appeared on Fox News to discuss his exchange with Garland, here’s how Rupar rushed to frame it:

and another one. a soundbite shorn of context to give the impression that Sasse owned Garland. It's propaganda pic.twitter.com/Fv49Mf2WFi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021

“A soundbite shorn of context.”

"a soundbite shorn of context,” complained aaron rupar. https://t.co/cc8UYipLAD — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2021

Seriously, if anyone would know about stripping soundbites of context, it’s Aaron Rupar, selective editor extraordinaire.

reminder that rupar used a selectively edited video to falsely accuse a Georgia cop of sympathizing with the suspect who shot 8 people in Atlanta. the cop was removed as spokesman, despite never doing the thing he was accused of doing.https://t.co/zGEKcvdLwV — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2021

"I deplore violence," said Ted Bundy. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 27, 2021

Like with Sasse, Sen. Ted Cruz’s line of questioning was excellent, and Aaron had to make sure that his followers wouldn’t find out. We’re honestly not sure what context was missing from the soundbite with Sasse, but it’s very obvious that there’s some very important context missing from Rupar’s tweet about Cruz’s exchange with Garland:

Ted Cruz defends Nazi salutes at school board meetings pic.twitter.com/9FJHJ97rFE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021

Aaron apparently hopes none of his followers actually watch the video, because if they do, they might figure out that his gross oversimplification of Cruz’s remarks is insanely dishonest and downright dirty.

Ted Cruz wasn’t suggesting Nazi salutes are cool and OK, Aaron. But he was correctly pointing out that they’re protected under the First Amendment, to which Merrick Garland agreed.

Actually the takeaway here should be "Garland defends it as a First Amendment right" but obviously some misleading framing is required. https://t.co/c563LiaZEW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 27, 2021

As did the Attorney General of the United States. But you're dishonest. https://t.co/brVtAGxzgb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

What makes Rupar’s framing even slimier is that Cruz was referring to a parent who gave a Nazi salute to point out what they felt were oppressive school board policies. Is that the best way for a parent to make that point? Probably not. But Cruz, unlike Rupar, understands that the parent had a right to do it.

Quite disingenuous. Cruz wasn't defending a Nazi salute, he was defending the right to do it in accordance with the First Amendment. Cruz could've denounced it and said that it's protected under the First Amendment. Do better, Aaron. https://t.co/EYMPPx1qFI — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) October 27, 2021

He’s defending free speech, you dickhole And Garland admitted it was free speech And it was a salute indicating the school official was a nazi, not expressing support from nazism, you dickhole Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/XSEIOqwedn — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 27, 2021

Aaron doesn’t care about the truth. It just can’t hold a candle to all the sweet likes and retweets.

Ted Cruz defends Nazis. https://t.co/a8Ykapn5Sk — Jane again (@ClearlyJane) October 27, 2021

thought this might be an overstatement but no, ted cruz is literally defending nazi salutes from parents at school board meetings https://t.co/NC2h8imd5E — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 27, 2021

This is something I've never seen before: An American Senator vigorously defending Nazi salutes at schoolboard meetings, praising them as "non-violent." How did my GOP relatives end up on the same side as this man? https://t.co/jh0UEIMVdE — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 27, 2021

"What kind of weenies would find using a salute made common by a fascist war machine that slaughtered millions to be a threat of violence," I wonder as I pour sulfuric acid into my eyes. https://t.co/VXBBzXM7PH — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) October 27, 2021

Ted Cruz thinks Nazi salutes at school board meetings are cool, but teaching about systemic racism in schools is bad? https://t.co/qrV7CLZRCF — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 27, 2021

So @tedcruz is cool with doing Nazi salutes. Weird take but hey @GOP going to #gop https://t.co/dklkYGiZMR — Jim Marko (@CapnMarko) October 27, 2021

Ted Cruz just defended a Nazi salute at a school board meeting in Pittsburgh on the anniversary of one of America’s most horrific antisemitic attacks. 11 lives were lost 3 years ago from extremism rooted in language like this. Hate speech begets hate crimes. https://t.co/9XXCfhTfG7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 27, 2021

In the last few days San Antonio and Austin have experienced anti-Semitic, pro-Nazi demonstrations against Jewish communities. Words like these from a United States Senator only embolden similar actions. https://t.co/VGNKFtKzU9 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 27, 2021

We’re sure that Aaron Rupar will sleep soundly tonight knowing that his chronic dishonesty is being used to smear Ted Cruz as a Nazi apologist if not outright Nazi sympathizer.

Sweet dreams, Aaron. You colossal prick.