Earlier today, Sen. Ted Cruz listed five questions Attorney General Merrick Garland must answer at today’s Judiciary Committee hearing:
At the hearing, during Cruz’s line of questioning, the Texas senator peppered the AG with questions about his son-in-law’s interests in a company involved in teaching CRT, and Garland did not want to go there.
Garland was clearly uncomfortable by the question about if he didn’t or did not seek ethics guidance on the matter of his son-in-law’s involvement with a company that profits from CRT:
The Biden DOJ has embraced Critical Race Theory.
AG Garland’s son-in-law makes big money from a company involved in teaching CRT. So I asked the AG if he sought an ethics opinion.
He refused to answer my question.
Apparently ethics aren't a high priority in the Biden admin. pic.twitter.com/sxDG0gIpOT
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 27, 2021
That was like trying to pull teeth that never ended up getting extracted.
