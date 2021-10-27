Earlier today, Sen. Ted Cruz listed five questions Attorney General Merrick Garland must answer at today’s Judiciary Committee hearing:

Five things Merrick Garland needs to answer now! pic.twitter.com/knRyhyd2HV — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 27, 2021

At the hearing, during Cruz’s line of questioning, the Texas senator peppered the AG with questions about his son-in-law’s interests in a company involved in teaching CRT, and Garland did not want to go there.

I think @tedcruz almost made Merrick Garland cry 😂 — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) October 27, 2021

Garland was clearly uncomfortable by the question about if he didn’t or did not seek ethics guidance on the matter of his son-in-law’s involvement with a company that profits from CRT:

The Biden DOJ has embraced Critical Race Theory. AG Garland’s son-in-law makes big money from a company involved in teaching CRT. So I asked the AG if he sought an ethics opinion. He refused to answer my question. Apparently ethics aren't a high priority in the Biden admin. pic.twitter.com/sxDG0gIpOT — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 27, 2021

That was like trying to pull teeth that never ended up getting extracted.

Not only is CRT garbage that doesn’t belong in schools it’s also a money making scheme https://t.co/aSHTjDrELb — G.Gustave (@MrGrumpfish85) October 27, 2021