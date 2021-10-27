Earlier today, Sen. Ted Cruz listed five questions Attorney General Merrick Garland must answer at today’s Judiciary Committee hearing:

At the hearing, during Cruz’s line of questioning, the Texas senator peppered the AG with questions about his son-in-law’s interests in a company involved in teaching CRT, and Garland did not want to go there.

Garland was clearly uncomfortable by the question about if he didn’t or did not seek ethics guidance on the matter of his son-in-law’s involvement with a company that profits from CRT:

That was like trying to pull teeth that never ended up getting extracted.

