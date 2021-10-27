Last week Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before the House Judiciary Committee. At that hearing, the AG’s collaboration with the Biden administration and National School Board Association on the now infamous memo about possible “domestic terrorists” at school board meetings (in the form of concerned parents) was among the topics of discussion.

Today, Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and Sen. Ted Cruz has offered a preview of what we can expect from his lines of questioning:

Five things Merrick Garland needs to answer now! pic.twitter.com/knRyhyd2HV — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 27, 2021

Stay tuned! Cruz will get a chance to ask his questions at the hearing very soon.