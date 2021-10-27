Last week Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before the House Judiciary Committee. At that hearing, the AG’s collaboration with the Biden administration and National School Board Association on the now infamous memo about possible “domestic terrorists” at school board meetings (in the form of concerned parents) was among the topics of discussion.

Today, Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and Sen. Ted Cruz has offered a preview of what we can expect from his lines of questioning:

Trending

Stay tuned! Cruz will get a chance to ask his questions at the hearing very soon.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Attorney generaldomestic terrorismJustice DepartmentMerrick GarlandNational School Board AssociationNSBApublic educationSen. Ted Cruz