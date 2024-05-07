Bill Maher Not Happy His Tax Dollars Are Paying Off College Debt of Hamas Sympathizers

One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on May 07, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher has been right about a lot of things lately, and he's not wrong here. We only hope the majority of America sees what we're seeing. Pampered college students are participating in a coordinated effort to support Hamas. As many have pointed out, these are the students whose student loans are going to be paid off by plumbers and electricians to the tune of some $1.4 trillion if President Joe Biden gets his way. 

Does it even have to be mentioned that the Supreme Court ruled that Biden's student loan cancellation plan was unconstitutional but he's going ahead with it anyway and bragging about it.

As Jordan Schachtel uncovered, the woman who went to the microphone begging for food and water for the antisemites who'd barricaded themselves in Columbia's Hamilton Hall a PhD candidate in "theories of the imagination and poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens." Can you imagine how deep in debt she is to be going for a doctorate in something so useless? No, we don't want to pay your debt.

These protesters can physically block Jewish students from campus and the Justice Department does nothing … if you block the entrance to an abortion clinic, though, they'll jail you for 11 years under the guise of the FACE Act.

Even worse, universities like Northwestern and the University of Chicago are cutting deals with student protesters promising to hire "at-risk" Palestinian scholars and offer free rides to Palestinian students.

They're right, though; Maher will vote for Biden again.

***


