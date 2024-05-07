Bill Maher Not Happy His Tax Dollars Are Paying Off College Debt of Hamas Sympathizers

Bill Maher has been right about a lot of things lately, and he's not wrong here. We only hope the majority of America sees what we're seeing. Pampered college students are participating in a coordinated effort to support Hamas. As many have pointed out, these are the students whose student loans are going to be paid off by plumbers and electricians to the tune of some $1.4 trillion if President Joe Biden gets his way.

Biden's student debt cancelation will cost $870 billion to $1.4 trillion, and my tax dollars are supporting all this Jew-hating? I don't think so. pic.twitter.com/R8qhS1OSI7 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 7, 2024

Bill Maher understands that this debt forgiveness now goes to the taxpayers to take on the bill. — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) May 7, 2024

Does it even have to be mentioned that the Supreme Court ruled that Biden's student loan cancellation plan was unconstitutional but he's going ahead with it anyway and bragging about it.

You get what you vote for, Bill. — Logan Riley (@R34lLoganRiley) May 7, 2024

if only you had listened — N1cole (@TheRealN1cole) May 7, 2024

Yes, good of Bill to explain the absurd money trail in simple language. And to reject it. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) May 7, 2024

It’s not your tax dollars. The government can print as much money as it wants remember? — Abdi (@BLACKTIVIST5) May 7, 2024

The Jew hating is just the most visible bit. I've found that when someone says they're "inclusive," they'll say some pretty nasty stuff if you just keep them talking for about a minute or two.



Why are we funding people who hate us teaching kids to hate us? — thetiredmoderate (@eltiredmoderate) May 7, 2024

As Jordan Schachtel uncovered, the woman who went to the microphone begging for food and water for the antisemites who'd barricaded themselves in Columbia's Hamilton Hall a PhD candidate in "theories of the imagination and poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens." Can you imagine how deep in debt she is to be going for a doctorate in something so useless? No, we don't want to pay your debt.

We tried to warn you…. — A_FL_Salt 🇺🇸 (@My_tucker_acct) May 7, 2024

you should think so.

that's what's happening.

because michigan. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) May 7, 2024

It’s nice to see when you actually get it from time to time — Jeddorian (@Jeddorian) May 7, 2024

Amen to that… you’re edging closer day by day… but can you hurry up a little bit, please? — Javelin Stinger (@stinger_javelin) May 7, 2024

Federal funding of universities, 2023:



NYU: $805.5 million

Columbia: $1.2 billion

Penn: $955.6 million

Yale: $776.8 million

Cornell: $736.2 million

Harvard: $676.1 million

UT Austin: $645 million

Berkeley: $451.4 million

Princeton: $403 million

GWU: $200.2 million — Asher Press (@AsherPress) May 7, 2024

Save it Bill. You voted for this criminal regime. They have ignored the constitution, the supreme court, federal law, and the American people. And you will vote for it again. — StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) May 7, 2024

These protesters can physically block Jewish students from campus and the Justice Department does nothing … if you block the entrance to an abortion clinic, though, they'll jail you for 11 years under the guise of the FACE Act.

Even worse, universities like Northwestern and the University of Chicago are cutting deals with student protesters promising to hire "at-risk" Palestinian scholars and offer free rides to Palestinian students.

They're right, though; Maher will vote for Biden again.

