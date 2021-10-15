Joe Biden hasn’t had much to say to reporters at press events lately, but surely can’t dodge questions forever, right?

As it turns out, maybe he can. Or at least try really, really hard to:

WATCH: Joe Biden stares at reporters while ignoring their questions. “Can we ask you about inflation?” “What’s your message to Americans concerned about disruptions in the supply chain?” Biden hasn’t taken a single question in 7 days. pic.twitter.com/jLQxz83FR5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

Such leader. Much presidential.

Joe must still be on paternity leave too. https://t.co/V3IjjSgXRU — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 15, 2021

He definitely seems to have checked out despite continuing to get paid.

Well did they ask him what ice cream he was planning to eat? — SnarkyJohn (@john_snarky) October 15, 2021

Just tell him that the inflation is causing the ice cream prices to skyrocket. — Poliginal (@Poliginal) October 15, 2021

You don't really expect him to walk and talk at the same time do you? — Janet Christensen (@pucksglen) October 15, 2021

Does anyone in this damn administration have the guts to answer the important questions?

Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s “inflation and supply chain disruption are high class problems” tweet remains the highest ranking West Wing comment on inflation this week. Hard for Psaki to laugh off questions about those when Biden refuses to engage. https://t.co/4jYENywLmk — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 15, 2021