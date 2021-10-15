Remember when White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain wholeheartedly endorsed that God-awful tweet from Harvard economist Jason Furman asserting that “most of the economic problems we’re facing […] are high class problems”?

Well, Klain’s tweet managed to raise enough eyebrows to merit a question about it at yesterday’s White House press briefing with Jen Psaki

For the record, Psaki thinks people are wasting their time worrying about what Ron Klain is tweeting. He’s just the White House Chief of Staff, after all:

Trending

Maybe what the White House Chief of Staff is tweeting should be a priority, Jen, seeing as he’s widely suspected to have a much bigger role in Joe Biden’s presidency than the administration lets on. And Donald Trump’s tweets drove media narratives for weeks at a time.

And maybe what the White House Chief of Staff is tweeting should be a priority because Americans have suffered and will suffer a lot more as a result of those “high class problems” that we’re not supposed to worry about.

Just be grateful to be a part of the high class, you stupid, whiny peasants!

Fits this administration like a glove.

***

Related:

Jen Psaki explains that everything’s going the way it is because ‘we’ve made progress in the economy’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: contexteconomygas priceshigh-class problemsinflationJason FurmanJen PsakiRon Klainsupply chainstweetstwitterTwitter habitsunemployment