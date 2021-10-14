White House chief of staff Ron Klain heartily endorsed a tweet from Harvard professor Jason Furman that says, “Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem”:

This could be one of the crazier things Klain has ever retweeted:

Did he not see the reports yesterday on heating costs?

Choosing between heat and food is now a “high-class problem,” apparently:

We suggest Klain head to the grocery store one of these days, too:

Totally tone-deaf:

It’s literally the White House message now:

But we do hope he runs on this in 2022:

