White House chief of staff Ron Klain heartily endorsed a tweet from Harvard professor Jason Furman that says, “Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem”:

This could be one of the crazier things Klain has ever retweeted:

High class? Are you insane? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 14, 2021

Did he not see the reports yesterday on heating costs?

“Inflation ain’t that bad” is a fantastic message after also admitting Americans will be paying 50% more in energy costs this winter. — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 14, 2021

Choosing between heat and food is now a “high-class problem,” apparently:

Compared with last winter, households will spend 54% more for propane, 43% more for home heating oil, 30% more for natural gas and 6% more for electric heating, the US Energy Information Administration says in a new report https://t.co/Z4hNFL0nnw — CNN (@CNN) October 13, 2021

We suggest Klain head to the grocery store one of these days, too:

Do these people not go grocery shopping? — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 14, 2021

Totally tone-deaf:

Yep, a lack of truck drivers and the influx of millions of illegal aliens are "high class problems" that only impact the rich. Same thing with the price of steak and gas, they really only impact rich whitey. Shut up and eat your gruel, you don't know how good you have it, loser. https://t.co/kQbdAOstY5 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 14, 2021

It’s literally the White House message now:

So the White House’s message to retirees and families whose wealth is potentially being destroyed is that inflation is a high class problem https://t.co/DXApyzIn5n — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 14, 2021

But we do hope he runs on this in 2022:

Mmm hmm. Run on that. Run on that and the IRS having a tap on everybody’s bank account. You’ll do worse than McGovern. — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 14, 2021

