As you know, there’s what’s being called a “supply chain crisis” that consists of logjammed ports, trucking and rail. That all got “#EmptyShelvesJoe” trending on Twitter on Thursday.

President Biden spoke about it earlier this week, and people noticed that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wasn’t there. However, Politico has explained Buttigieg’s whereabouts during these mounting crises:

They didn’t previously announce it, but Buttigieg’s office told West Wing Playbook that the secretary has actually been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his husband, Chasten, and their two newborn babies.

Well, it’s not as if there was anything else going on.

And nobody could tell the difference https://t.co/HWRuWdvvnM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 15, 2021

A cabinet member has been on leave for two months **and nobody noticed**. That is incredible. pic.twitter.com/lSNKrFkDxT — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 15, 2021

Well, Biden’s been largely absent for nine months, save any occasional remarks to scold Americans, so maybe it’s to be expected from this administration.

Either resign or work. If you can take two months off as a cabinet secretary, you're not important enough to keep. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 15, 2021

Great. So, who's in charge and what're they doing? — Dave Enjoys Schwarbombs! (@bfmva7xsp) October 15, 2021

Who’s in charge? That’s increasingly unclear.

Melania wasn't seen for a month and it got wall-to-wall coverage Buttigieg dips for 2 months in the middle of a transportation crisis and it's a footnote https://t.co/ocCkWInLYc — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) October 15, 2021

"I'm not going to quit. I just don't think I'm going to go to work anymore." https://t.co/2mX7tiaKHv pic.twitter.com/4WDf6T6N6B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

Good thing we don’t have an enormous supply chain backlog. https://t.co/jTWFi7JRFK — Brandon (@BS_355) October 15, 2021

However, in fairness to Pete…

It’s probably just as well. The former Mayor of South Bend isn’t likely to fix this cluster F. #MerryChristmas https://t.co/EdVhkMJqGY — Hal Furman (@HalFurman) October 15, 2021

US Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg picked a fine time to be MIA. Probably for the best actually. He's an empty suit with zero experience and would probably figure out how to make supply-chain issues worse. https://t.co/BVTFH9z2Eu — Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) October 15, 2021

"Buttigieg will “continue to take some time over the coming weeks to support his husband and take care of his new children,” the spokesperson added" Thankfully nothing else is going on that involves transportation. https://t.co/8Hi9limeI3 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 15, 2021

Maybe if there’s an emergency of some sort Buttigieg will cut it short.

The jokes that wrote themselves a week ago are found to be reality today. https://t.co/kCEyjw58t3 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 15, 2021

I dont ever wanna hear another word about Trump golfing. This regime is a joke, who is really running this country? https://t.co/QA8ycxvKsi — ¯_ (ツ)_/¯ (@BoomBots2) October 15, 2021

Uh….but I bet he’ll make sure HIS kid gets the best Christmas gifts, even if a bunch of other stuff is stuck on container ships! https://t.co/NBGc2niFpU — Kara Westercamp (@KaraWestercamp) October 15, 2021

Chaos and disaster equate to success according to this administration. Jen Psaki explained why on Thursday.

