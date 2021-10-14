The supply chain crisis threatens to lead to empty store shelves and make inflation even worse. Yesterday President Biden spoke about measures he said his administration is taking that will supposedly help alleviate the problems (don’t hold your breath). If this is “Building Back Better” count us out:

NBC News reports on the skyrocketing costs under Joe Biden: "Inflation [is] at a 13-year high" and prices are "up double digits." pic.twitter.com/kJ2yNCKBQ0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2021

All is well!

Meanwhile, if you saw Biden’s remarks on the supply chain crisis yesterday you might have noticed that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was nowhere in sight. However, the USA Today did provide this update:

"It's been wonderful. It's everything people tell you to expect and more," Pete Buttigieg, 39, recently said about parenting twins. "I think the biggest thing that's surprised me is just how much joy there is even sometimes in the hard parts." https://t.co/4vvyPBV7dX — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 14, 2021

That’s nice… hey, maybe next time ask Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about something else:

Did anyone ask him about the delays in shipping? No, just all fluff piece stuff? Gotcha. — T Wrexus Nexus (@TWrxnext) October 14, 2021

If anything we might get a “Republicans pounce” story the next time.

Meanwhile we've had a crisis building at the nation's ports and he's MIA. — P Brady (@dbsb3233) October 14, 2021

You know maybe less fluff about the adoption and more fixing the damn supply chains cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/9NPDH3IJCk — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 14, 2021

It’s good to be a Democrat.