We’ll be the first to admit it: When Joe Biden gets it right, he gets it right! Even if it takes a year and a half to come to fruition:
We don't have a food shortage problem — we have a leadership problem. pic.twitter.com/eFpJ8PGHGM
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 21, 2020
Yep, he really called that one!
Who knew Joe Biden could predict in 2020 what would happen in 2021? https://t.co/kpIPI6LROA
— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) October 14, 2021
It’s spot on.
#EmptyShelvesJoe https://t.co/fUidtQrMra
— Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) October 14, 2021
Sure do Brandon. https://t.co/87kXnGRpWs
— Scythe of Lyfe (@Scythe_of_lyfe) October 14, 2021
This aged well https://t.co/51KIRKrwNo
— Naomi Mathew 🗽🌺 (@naomimath) October 14, 2021
This isn’t a top Twitter trend for nothing: