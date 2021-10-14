At the risk of sounding mean, we just have to ask: what is the point of Joe Biden?

Like, literally? What does he even do? We know he’s ostensibly the Leader of the Free World, but so far in his presidential term, he’s shown us his back far more frequently than even a half-assed semblance of interest in doing leader-like things.

This afternoon was no exception. He was supposed to speak about where the country’s at with the COVID19 pandemic, but he showed up late:

25 minutes late — speech on coronavirus pandemic #HowLateIsJoeBiden — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 14, 2021

To his fake White House podium set, no less:

Joe Biden back on his White House TV set across the street — digital window frame is blank pic.twitter.com/i1jdd2PAxc — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 14, 2021

And once he finally did get there, he didn’t really have anything constructive or important to say:

Joe Biden: "Let's be clear. Vaccination requirements should not be another issue that divides us." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 14, 2021

Joe Biden very annoyed with “misinformation” about vaccine mandates, including the recent delays at Southwest Airlines — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 14, 2021

The White House TV set lights are so bright, Biden has to squint to read his prompter pic.twitter.com/nSiRpRGBmB — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 14, 2021

Speaking of squinting, if you squinted so hard during Biden’s speech that you actually blinked, there’s a better than decent chance that you missed the entire thing:

Joe Biden walks away as reporters shout questions about the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke less than seven minutes. pic.twitter.com/9DiDEJdfby — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 14, 2021

Does he have somewhere else he needs to be? Someplace more important?

Brandon couldn’t wait to go. He wanted the hell outta there.

Yikes — Destiny's Child Soldiers (@__snorlaxx__) October 14, 2021

That's all he could manage. Scary stuff. — deronijabroni (@deronijabroni) October 14, 2021

This is fine. It’s fine!

Okay Joe! See you tomorrow I guess. https://t.co/wI2NjeuxUX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2021

Bye Joe! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2021

Come back soon!

Dammit, this means six more weeks of winter https://t.co/5rPK2srhLK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 14, 2021

Too bad we’re not gonna be able to afford to pay the heating bills this year.