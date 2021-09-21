The media’s recent breathless coverage of the mounted Border Patrol agents trying to control the unabated and increased flow of Haitian immigrants to our southern border has resulted in quite a bit of confusion, namely over this whole “whips” thing. What appear to people familiar with horses as reins are, in fact, whips used for beating humans, according to many respectable, much more worldly and knowledgeable journalists.

Is there anyone who can tell us what’s actually going on?

You can't really use split reins for whipping people. They are mostly used to slap the skin of the horse to tell them to go faster but split reins don't even hurt that much because the material is loose compared to tightly compacted whips so comparing the two is wrong and idiotic pic.twitter.com/oDTmdWrIPV — Tanner (@Tanner4b7973) September 21, 2021

You know what would really clear this up once and for all is a handy guide to what is and is not a whip.

That’s where Twitchy regular @MidnightMitch comes in. His guide should be posted in newsrooms all over the country:

A journos guide to horse whips: pic.twitter.com/kAseHr5APo — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 21, 2021

Doesn’t get simpler and more straightforward than that.

Don't forget the four whips that touch the ground. — Hayes McDole (@hayes_mcdole) September 21, 2021

Those are actually the most dangerous of your average horse's whip array. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) September 21, 2021

Dammit. — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 21, 2021

OK, now it’s complete.

Possible modifications: More whips. — Dick The Diabetic 🐘⚾️🏁 (@RichardT1D) September 21, 2021

Will this do?

Perfect. We’re officially done here.