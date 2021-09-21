Credit to TMZ for not spreading the bogus “white Border Patrol agents on horseback using whips to wrangle black Haitian migrants” narrative.

Nope, TMZ is refusing to fan the flames. That’s why they’ve opted for the much less inflammatory “whip-like devices”:

“Whip-like devices.” More from TMZ:

Border Patrol agents attempting to push back Haitian migrants trying to cross into the U.S. used what appear to be horse reins as whips to keep them at bay … and now, the White House says it’s looking into the tactic.

https://twitter.com/JerylBier/status/1440300829542477829?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1440300829542477829%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fwordpress%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Faction%3Deditpost%3D2049899

The mounted agents weren’t using what appeared to be horse reins; they were using horse reins. And they weren’t using them as whips.

It’s not like we expect much from TMZ, but, like, come on.

Right?

The media really have covered themselves in glory over this.

