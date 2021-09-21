Credit to TMZ for not spreading the bogus “white Border Patrol agents on horseback using whips to wrangle black Haitian migrants” narrative.

Nope, TMZ is refusing to fan the flames. That’s why they’ve opted for the much less inflammatory “whip-like devices”:

Haitian migrants appeared to be getting chased off with whip-like devices used by border agents. https://t.co/XiX0FkcQji — TMZ (@TMZ) September 21, 2021

“Whip-like devices.” More from TMZ: Border Patrol agents attempting to push back Haitian migrants trying to cross into the U.S. used what appear to be horse reins as whips to keep them at bay … and now, the White House says it’s looking into the tactic.

The mounted agents weren’t using what appeared to be horse reins; they were using horse reins. And they weren’t using them as whips.

It’s not like we expect much from TMZ, but, like, come on.

There is a contest going on for most tortured wording in this story. Strong contender here. https://t.co/FmPwfJNqIm — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) September 21, 2021

"whip-like devices" should win some kind of award https://t.co/M8pbdj4HoH — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 21, 2021

Right?

That photo shows an agent grabbing a t-shirt sleeve. The video shows agents trying to keep control of thier horses as they seem to be startled by many people around. — Gio (@MadrinaGio) September 21, 2021

After getting busted for lying about whips, the media’s pivoting to “whip-like devices.” Soon it’ll be “lash-ish objects.” https://t.co/dpfL8A7a7x — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 21, 2021

The media really have covered themselves in glory over this.