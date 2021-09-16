When AOC wore a designer gown emblazoned with “TAX THE RICH” to the Met Gala earlier this week, she understandably faced some criticism.

But AOC made it very, very clear that she only did it to fulfill her responsibilities as a New York congresswoman.

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

And also, her “disdainful and unsupportive” critics didn’t appreciate what she, as a working-class woman of color, was doing to raise awareness of wealth disparity and “[puncture] the 4th wall of excess and spectacle.”

.@AOC claims critics of her attendance at the Met Gala are “disdainful and unsupportive” of working class women like her. pic.twitter.com/ABDmsifgg9 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) September 14, 2021

Well, the Met Gala may be behind her, but AOC is still just as committed as ever to raising awareness. And by “awareness,” we of course mean “money”:

Great kicker: "In a follow-up fund-raising email, she [@AOC] directed supporters to buy their own “Tax the Rich” attire. A T-shirt costs $27, and the hoodie goes for $58."https://t.co/4SnKpBsQJV pic.twitter.com/jmWVKTGWfl — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 16, 2021

And it gets better, still:

I am no fashion maven, but it appears to me @AOC's Tax the Rich purse is a custom version of Brother Vellies's $995 Nile handbag (plus sales tax, presumably!)https://t.co/Ot0ky0DKUS pic.twitter.com/2btZBCJTRi — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 14, 2021

now available in AOC red! pic.twitter.com/SVQXeMO7Q2 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 16, 2021

Ooo!

The designer of the handbag that @AOC carried at The Met Gala has now added "As seen at the 2021 MET Gala" to the description of the product. Same price, though, $995!https://t.co/VJirtE83u0 https://t.co/eIK8fp9Dbb pic.twitter.com/4oP8WwHFSy — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 15, 2021

$995! And AOC is cool with her name and image being used to sell a purse that’s unaffordable for working-class women of color like her.

"We do not put our products on sale. Their value is assigned based on materials and fair labor practices, which are unaffected by the traditional commercial consumption cycle."https://t.co/s9OXNGSAIj pic.twitter.com/5MaAx92ws4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 14, 2021

So they’re just as full of it as AOC. No wonder they’re so cozy with each other.

The benefit was mutual, however. The designer (Brother Vellies) also designs and sells the $995 handbag @AOC carried, and the website now includes "As seen at the 2021 MET Gala":https://t.co/r9WVNalmeU pic.twitter.com/6AfRvo7rlI — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 16, 2021

We very much look forward to hearing about all the working-class women of color who are being helped by the fashion collaboration and by AOC selling shirts. We’re sure all the funds raised will go directly to the working-class women of color community.

Ugh — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) September 16, 2021

Tax the Rich and buy my stuff! https://t.co/ZnKWUph6Hz — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 16, 2021

Socialism for the win. https://t.co/OFcXqEslBe — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) September 16, 2021

For the win.

You know who isn't selling merch? Joe Manchin. https://t.co/IBjLdtkhR6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2021

If only the young lady would take a page from Joe Manchin’s book. Alas, she’s far more interested in people’s checkbooks.

It's always the grift. Always the grift. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) September 16, 2021

AOC is the queen of grifters. 🙄 https://t.co/j4PW89MA83 — Kitchen Table Politics (@TheKTofPolitics) September 16, 2021

Long live the kween.