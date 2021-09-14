AOC’s initial attempt at damage control after showing up at the super-swanky Met Gala in a super-swanky designer gown hasn’t exactly been super-persuasive.

Maybe more words will convince her critics to leave her alone:

Well, critics? Are you satisfied? Can you cut her some slack already? Stop policing her body and let the working-class woman of color puncture the 4th wall of excess and spectacle!

How dare you ask such a sexist, racist question?!

Yes, but do you know what it feels like to have a conversation with fellow limousine liberals? It’s exhausting, quite frankly.

Yes, but those women serving her needed someone to look up to. And who better than AOC, who was literally looking down on them?

Hahahaha.

Our invitations must’ve gotten lost in the mail or something.

It’s glorious, really.

One that never, ever stops giving.

Indeed. Hang it in the damn Louvre.

