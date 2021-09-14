We knew AOC wasn’t all that bright but her ‘Tax the Rich’ dress at the Met Gala proved she really is NOT the brightest crayon in the box. After receiving pushback on the dress (and being dragged over the $30k a ticket price tag), Sandy thought this was ‘damage control.’

She thought wrong.

The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

The message is crap.

Just sayin’.

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

Yes, anyone who thinks her dress was in poor taste while attending a crazy elitist event maskless while ‘the help’ had to mask is clearly a ‘hater’.

She is beyond parody, seriously.

You were hanging with the rich at a $30,000 a ticket event. You are a hypocrite. And considering your salary places you in the top 10 percent, you are "the rich." — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 14, 2021

So go tax yourself, Sandy.

*Marshall McLuhan voice* "I heard what you were saying. You know nothing of my work." https://t.co/RzGW9mA9TP — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 14, 2021

To the @MRMortagua from the Bronx, aka "the only bartender to never bring anything to the table", @aoc, welcome to free enterprise.#limousineliberal https://t.co/EpdRhlZyZa — Trap Door Coir (@TrapDoorCoir) September 14, 2021

Each ticket to the event costs more than many families make in a year…

And taxation ONLY benefits politicians like @AOC – that money goes to their green energy billionaire cronies & union bosses… the poor stay poor & she helps the rich get richer. She is pure ignorant evil… https://t.co/ptJtesVFAM — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) September 14, 2021

Pure ignorant evil.

That works.

Why aren't you wearing a mask to protect your designer? https://t.co/cxOZAF5YZc — Sweatimus Prime (@SweatimusPrime) September 14, 2021

DING DING DING.

Because she’s elite, she doesn’t have to cover her face.

Only her help and the unwashed masses have to.

The medium is literally your ass. https://t.co/NGHRZQkwLG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 14, 2021

Literally.

And the fact that the only people in attendance wearing masks were "the help" – the crew, and not horrific entitled completely un-self-aware morons like AOC. That's the other message. This was the biggest self-own ever, and AOC doesn't even see it. https://t.co/1ZlriS0d3E — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) September 14, 2021

Masking all the help.

While lecturing everyone else about vaccinating, masking up, and paying more in taxes.

What about this message?https://t.co/7JQClq82FY — Lem Lemanski (@LemLemanski) September 14, 2021

tax the rich at a rich person gala which has tickets going for 30k. alright — xoxo, L (@donutbumper) September 14, 2021

People who are invited don’t pay the $30,000. Met Gala is a Charity Event. https://t.co/CTKFIOuhZQ — Tish Carrera (@tish_preston) September 14, 2021

Eh, is it REALLY though?

To all the people claiming AOC got a "free" ticket to the #MetGala — just because she did not pay for it does not means it is "free." Someone paid 35K for her to attend. Just seems she might have wanted that money used for something other than an elite party ticket. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 14, 2021

Oops.

AOC is truly her own worst enemy.

