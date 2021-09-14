Swalwell strikes again.

Some days these people make our job too easy.

Thank GAWD.

Eric thought he was being clever here mocking Nicki Minaj for being cautious over the COVID vaccine because someone she knew apparently had issues with their testicles swelling after they took it? Her point was valid, which is why people like Joy Reid and Eric are mocking her for it … vaccinating should be a CHOICE.

And we all know our good friends on the Left and in the media can’t DEAL with people making choices for themselves (unless it’s abortion but somehow that argument isn’t valid with this group):

My cousin’s friend’s veterinarian got the vaccine. Like 99% of the other vaccinated Americans, he did not die of Covid. #GetVaccinated — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 14, 2021

Our brother’s best friend’s mom’s teacher’s barber’s neighbor said Eric Swalwell banged a Chinese spy.

See, ours is at least clever.

Not to mention Eric’s math just doesn’t work out:

Wait till you hear about the % of unvaccinated that don't die of Covid. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) September 14, 2021

99%

Would the vaccine have helped prevent the leakage of state secrets to the Chinese spy you were banging? — GluedThumbs (@GluedThumbs) September 14, 2021

You are just so incredibly unlikable. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) September 14, 2021

Seriously.

My boyfriend’s brother got COVID and now says he doesn’t need the vaccine because he is immune. — Jessica Lovely (@jessloveme83) September 14, 2021

Careful, they don’t want to talk about natural immunity either.

So just like the 99% of the unvaccinated Americans then. Isn't it great everyone has a choice to do whatever they want with their own health. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) September 14, 2021

I got the Covi, wasn't vaccinated, and didn't die. Didn't even need a doctor… And now I have natural anti-bodies and still won't be getting jabbed… 🖕 — JT in the G (@jat19672) September 14, 2021

99.8% of all Americans. Vaccinated or not. Fixed it for you. — LeatherAl (@AllanKirkhart) September 14, 2021

Yup.

Covid recovery rate is 99.8%.

Eric here is telling us that if you're vaccinated, that number goes DOWN to 99%. He's quite the vaccine salesman, isn't he? https://t.co/O7UYRZDULk — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) September 14, 2021

Snake oil salesman is more like it.

Percentages only matter when they want them to. Apparently the 99.8% survival rate from Covid isn’t important to them. https://t.co/18jLqgtOb2 — I ain’t no circle back girl (@cohkohhh) September 14, 2021

99%+ of unvaccinated people under 70 don’t die of covid, fart boy. https://t.co/weqeSdJUcc — Carlos Toraño (@catorano) September 14, 2021

Fart boy.

Fang Banger.

You are pushing too hard Eric. Last year 1% of actual covid deaths was enough to shut down the whole country, now that same 1% of vaxxx related deaths should just be ignored? And you wonder why we don't trust you https://t.co/RTxLlKGHP0 — Luca ( not on the 2nd floor 😋) (@Viper848) September 14, 2021

Since >97% of those infected with covid also don't die, this isn't the own you think it is. https://t.co/zJjCbQbQJa — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) September 14, 2021

But it IS the own we think it is.

No, he died when you nuked the city he was in because someone had a 30 round mag. You absolute clown. https://t.co/NnqIAfeFVr — Swinging Cod (@SwingCod) September 14, 2021

You’d think by now Eric would have figured out he’s just not very good at this whole ‘being clever’ thing on Twitter and would have stopped even trying BUT luckily for Twitchy, he’s just not that bright.

***

