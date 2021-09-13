Will AOC’s suffering ever end? The answer, of course, is no. At least as long as AOC has anything to say about it.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin recently referred to AOC as “the young lady” in a response to this tweet from earlier this month:

Manchin has weekly huddles w/ Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to write so-called “bipartisan” fossil fuel bills. It’s killing people. Our people. At least 12 last night. Sick of this “bipartisan” corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation. https://t.co/KW8w7HUhvT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2021

AOC was decidedly OK with being described in such an offensive manner:

In Washington, I usually know my questions of power are getting somewhere when the powerful stop referring to me as “Congresswoman” and start referring to me as “young lady” instead 😉 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2021

Imagine if every time someone referred to someone as “young lady” they were ask responded to by being addressed with their age and gender? They’d be pretty upset if one responded with “the old man,” right? Why this kind of weird, patronizing behavior is so accepted is beyond me! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2021

Recall that AOC also found it weird and patronizing when GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy referred to her as AOC. When she and her staff referred to her as AOC.

*When you’re 7 months into your new job but that one guy still doesn’t know how to say your name* https://t.co/2lqkuRXbIi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 25, 2019

For someone so stunning and brave, she sure does seem delicate.

She’s always the victim even when she’s the aggressor https://t.co/bWopQhPDPS — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 13, 2021

If “young lady” is the worst thing people are calling her, AOC’s got it pretty damn good.

Didn't you have a whinge less than a week ago that the term "woman" was offensive? https://t.co/7Whm1uMrZc — Louis Bland (@bland_louis) September 13, 2021

I thought the word “woman” was offensive? So, is “congresswoman” not offensive? Is it the “Congress” part that makes it acceptable?

I’m so confused. https://t.co/LwqS9Cw3C4 — Justin Sanford (@GJustinSanford) September 13, 2021

“Congressmenstruatingperson” is far more inclusive, no?

Since when do you want to be referred to by your biological sex? That's not what you were doing when it came to menstruating products. You said "menstruating person." https://t.co/aZf0n4NQ5Y — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) September 13, 2021

You’re right, that’s inappropriate. They should be calling you “birthing person.” Or maybe “bleeding Congressperson.” — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 13, 2021

“Bleeding Congressperson” could also work.