Wow, can you believe that GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy? Just look at the disparaging nickname he’s been using for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

At least Ocasio-Cortez is dealing with it like a champ. She’s taking the high road with witty snark:

Yeah, obviously McCarthy is incapable of saying “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.” He is a dumb Republican, after all.

Or maybe, just maybe, he’s calling her AOC because that’s how she’s branded herself.

She has literally told people to call her “AOC.” If anything, McCarthy’s just respecting her wishes.

It’s something, all right.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

