Wow, can you believe that GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy? Just look at the disparaging nickname he’s been using for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

At least Ocasio-Cortez is dealing with it like a champ. She’s taking the high road with witty snark:

*When you’re 7 months into your new job but that one guy still doesn’t know how to say your name* https://t.co/2lqkuRXbIi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 25, 2019

Yeah, obviously McCarthy is incapable of saying “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.” He is a dumb Republican, after all.

*When you're more than 10 years into your job but a 7-months-in-the-job rookie refers to you as 'that one guy'* — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) July 26, 2019

Or maybe, just maybe, he’s calling her AOC because that’s how she’s branded herself.

This is petty @AOC @RepAOC ! Even your own staff shortens it. — TexanforLife (@LauraD972342) July 26, 2019

You’re on record saying it’s ok to call you “AOC.” Your own staff uses this moniker. What changed? — Jason Hopkins (@thejasonhopkins) July 26, 2019

Your Twitter handle used to be “Ocasio2018” but you changed it to “AOC” and your own chief of staff calls you “AOC” in interviews. https://t.co/pPTBNmfQ2c — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 26, 2019

Does your own chief of staff not know how to say your name? From the Washington Post this month: pic.twitter.com/VhxzkMisdX — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 26, 2019

"The congresswoman does not have any issues with that, though, telling people on Twitter that she's not just Cortez; she's Ocasio-Cortez, or they can just call her AOC."https://t.co/FvqDdngATO pic.twitter.com/MMr0UlDvSI — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2019

*When you've literally named your Twitter account "@AOC" to help build your brand, but then act put out when people actually use it* https://t.co/GcM7YiuhdK pic.twitter.com/lPJMSDd65w — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2019

So why is your Twitter handle @AOC

if it's so offensive? — Nationalist Freedom Lover (@1969tttt) July 25, 2019

She has literally told people to call her “AOC.” If anything, McCarthy’s just respecting her wishes.

Someone wants to have their cake and eat it, too. https://t.co/8rbodFSPzE pic.twitter.com/Tf6cQ4JEqm — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) July 26, 2019

Your pathetic need to be seen as a victim is really something pic.twitter.com/u4ocND7Z9G — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 26, 2019

It’s something, all right.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.