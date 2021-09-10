Remember back in late July, when Twitter slapped Dave Rubin with a temporary account lockout for “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19”?

Insanity. Twitter just locked out @RubinReport. Everything he said was 100% ACCURATE. Another instance of Democrats and Big Tech working hand in hand to censor political dissidents… pic.twitter.com/DEoSh0KIFU — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 30, 2021

Well, they eventually decided that they’d made an “error” and ended up apologizing to Rubin for the “inconvenience.”

Yesterday’s misleading and potentially harmful information is misinformation is today’s error! pic.twitter.com/z6yTz4neWP — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2021

We’d say that in light of recent events, Twitter should show their sincere contrition by temporarily locking themselves out:

Reminder: Twitter banned me for saying they want a federal vaccine mandate back in July. pic.twitter.com/8jhAN5XF5y — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 10, 2021

Well, Joe Biden definitely wants a federal vaccine mandate. To him, it “is not about freedom or personal choice.” A sane society should most definitely take a pause. Is Twitter part of sane society?

Remember it was an “accident” ..Probably because it was fact check:true — Kevin Witte (@KevinWitte_10) September 10, 2021

Rubin’s take wasn’t dishonest in July, and it’s not dishonest now. Joe Biden has announced a vaccine mandate. Joe Biden has effectively — and incorrectly — told Americans that the vaccine is not effective. There have been and continue to be breakthrough COVID19 cases. Booster shots are already being suggested for the immunocompromised.

On its face, Rubin’s original tweet has proven accurate. And a sane society should take a pause.

You tried to spoil the surprise! — Gordo (@BGord01) September 10, 2021

That must’ve been it.