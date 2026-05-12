Piers Morgan Zings the Diversity of the Late-Night Boys' Club

Talk about living in a bubble. Stephen Colbert has until May 21 until his show shuts down for good. So who does he bring on as guests? Why, every other late-night TV host. As Newsbusters' Alex Christy notes, Colbert hosted Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers so they could talk about how important they are.

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Later, Colbert asks, "Did you guys, when you were younger, especially when you are starting out in comedy, did it ever occur to you that you'd be doing a job that the president of the United States would have strong feelings about?"



Kimmel replies, "You know what's even weirder?… pic.twitter.com/so0LAkrWpr — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 12, 2026

The post continues:

… Doing a job that his wife has strong feelings about." Meyers concludes by returning to the previous question, "Yeah, well, if I would make my case for late night, leaders of the free world are watching it when it airs."

President Donald Trump, according to Sen. Chris Van Hollen at least, is trying to "muzzle" Kimmel. And yet, somehow, he stays on the air and says whatever he wants. Kimmel even got testy about it recently, telling critics of his "comedy," "Don't tell me what my job is … my job is whatever I decide my job is." If he decides to be an unfunny DNC mouthpiece, so be it.

Getting all of these great talents together for one happy photo inspired Piers Morgan to comment on the diversity, or lack thereof. We already know there's no ideological diversity, but look at this pasty white boys' club.

Great to see America’s late-night TV hosts come together yesterday as a shining example of the DEI they love preaching about. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 12, 2026

It's funny because Oliver is passionate about black voting rights:

OLIVER: “It was a 6-3 decision in the case of White People vs. Everybody — and you’ll never guess who they ruled in favor of.” pic.twitter.com/2hWAh3WEWQ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 11, 2026

Kind of like how the Huffington Post staff preaches about the importance of diversity pic.twitter.com/9WCHAUNpXn — Ella Vator (@EllaVator17f3k) May 12, 2026

I've always said that these guys are the proof of left-wing Hollywood's racism because there is no way on earth that there aren't like 10,000 funnier/warmer/more engaging black men to host late night than all but maybe one of these guys. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 12, 2026

Great to see America’s late-night TV hosts come together /s pic.twitter.com/zmAvaM4XHp — Frank (@rodriQuez) May 12, 2026

They identify as Black women, and isn't that the only thing that really matters? pic.twitter.com/mE0CbzBziA — TheWorldHasGoneNuts (@PatrickMcSwain) May 12, 2026

Such a diverse group with diverse opinions and oh the laughter. — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) May 12, 2026

Late night hosts are as racially and ethnically diverse as their writer's rooms are politically diverse. — Grandpa Mohawks Son (@MRKokoski) May 12, 2026

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Nothing says ‘diversity’ like the same perspectives, same jokes, and same worldview echoed across every monologue. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) May 12, 2026

That is a good one.



Nothing more stands for DEI than rich middle-aged white men. — Caucasian from Caucasus (@JlB77007) May 12, 2026

To be fair, one of them did do blackface. — 🇨🇦Geeks On X🇺🇸 (@UsesSimpleTools) May 12, 2026

That's true. Greg Northam got away with it, Joy Behar got away with it, Justin Trudeau got away with it, and Jimmy Kimmel got away with it.

Where's Greg Gutfeld, king of late night? — Steve DeWulf (@cbadwulf) May 12, 2026

He's busy hosting a show that has viewers who laugh.

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