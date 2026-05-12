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Piers Morgan Zings the Diversity of the Late-Night Boys' Club

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 12, 2026
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Talk about living in a bubble. Stephen Colbert has until May 21 until his show shuts down for good. So who does he bring on as guests? Why, every other late-night TV host. As Newsbusters' Alex Christy notes, Colbert hosted Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers so they could talk about how important they are. 

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The post continues:

… Doing a job that his wife has strong feelings about."

Meyers concludes by returning to the previous question, "Yeah, well, if I would make my case for late night, leaders of the free world are watching it when it airs."

President Donald Trump, according to Sen. Chris Van Hollen at least, is trying to "muzzle" Kimmel. And yet, somehow, he stays on the air and says whatever he wants. Kimmel even got testy about it recently, telling critics of his "comedy," "Don't tell me what my job is … my job is whatever I decide my job is." If he decides to be an unfunny DNC mouthpiece, so be it.

Getting all of these great talents together for one happy photo inspired Piers Morgan to comment on the diversity, or lack thereof. We already know there's no ideological diversity, but look at this pasty white boys' club.

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It's funny because Oliver is passionate about black voting rights:

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That's true. Greg Northam got away with it, Joy Behar got away with it, Justin Trudeau got away with it, and Jimmy Kimmel got away with it.

He's busy hosting a show that has viewers who laugh.

***

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JIMMY KIMMEL PIERS MORGAN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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